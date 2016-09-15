De Guerrero a Romero: “Todos somos iguales ante la Ley”

El fiscal General del Estado, Ramiro Guerrero, le respondió el ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero, que el Ministerio Público, en sus investigaciones, no envía cuestionarios a nadie pues todos somos iguales ante la Ley.
“Aquí no hay cuestionarios, todos somos iguales ante la Ley, todos tienen que venir aquí (a la Fiscalía)”, dijo Gurrero en conferencia de prensa.
El miércoles, el ministro Romero solicitó a la Fiscalía mediante un memorial que le envíen las preguntas en el marco de las investigaciones sobre el caso Illanes para responderlas mediante un informe.
El Ministro manifestó su deseo de prestar sus declaraciones informativas en calidad de testigo sobre el asesinato del exviceministro de Régimen Interior, Rodolfo Illanes, que fue el pasado 25 de agosto en la localidad de Panduro.
A Guerrero le sorprendió la actitud de Romero y aseguró que serán los fiscales quienes determinen dónde y cuándo declarará.
“Un poco sorprendido porque él decía que iba a ir donde sea (a declarar) ahora nos pide un cuestionario para que responda, veremos eso, los fiscales van a proveer y los fiscales dirán cuándo y dónde tiene que declarar, aquí no hay cuestionarios, todos somos iguales ante la ley, todos tienen que venir aquí”, dijo.
Además dijo que recién evaluarán “en que calidad va venir” a declarar.
Fue enfático en señalar que “nadie puede poner condiciones aquí, por eso los fiscales van a evaluar”.
LA PAZ/Fides
