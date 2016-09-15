Evo firma contratos para construir la Villa Olímpica y Centro de Tecnologías

El Gobierno suscribió el jueves contratos para la construcción de la Villa Olímpica Suramericana con miras a los Juegos Odesur 2018 y para establecer el Centro de Excelencia de Tecnologías, Información y Comunicación, ambos en el departamento de Cochabamba.
El ministro de Obras Públicas, Milton Claros, explicó que la Villa Olímpica constará de 14 bloques multifamiliares, en total 672 departamentos con tres dormitorios y todas sus dependencias, con un costo de 34 millones de dólares.
El presidente Evo Morales quien participó en el acto de suscripción de contratos destacó haber llegado a la etapa de la firma con las empresas que se harán cargo de levantar las viviendas, en total siete.
“Es una nueva alegría para el departamento de Cochabamba al final concretar esta firma de contratos para la Villa Odesur que se ha esperado bastante ha habido muchos problemas y conjeturas”, indicó.
Morales recomendó a las empresas que se adjudicaron la obra cumplir con los plazos establecidos porque él asumió un compromiso con los organizadores de los Juegos Odesur, quienes en cierto momento expresaron su preocupación, principalmente por la infraestructura.
“Yo tengo un compromiso, dirigentes de Odesur expresaron su preocupación especialmente por la infraestructura, yo les dije que no se preocupen porque Bolivia cumple, Evo cumple, y dije confiado en las empresas”, mencionó.
Agregó que muchas veces son los fiscales de obra los que perjudican, además, indicó que las empresas no reciban “ni un desayuno ni plato de comida ni una cerveza” de las organizaciones sociales o de dirigentes.
El jefe de Estado aseveró que no sólo es una responsabilidad con Cochabamba sino con Sudamérica.
Así también manifestó que se tiene proyectado construir una subsede en el Trópico con una inversión de 18 millones de dólares, sugerencia que fue “vista con buenos ojos” por los organizadores de Odesur.
“Estas obras estoy seguro que darán nueva imagen al departamento”, indicó.
Por otra parte, el Presidente agradeció al embajador de India, Sandeep Chavravor, con quien el Ejecutivo suscribió una carta de intenciones para establecer el Centro de Excelencia Tecnológica, por un monto de 3,3 millones de dólares.
“Una donación para el Centro de Tecnología estoy seguro que va ser la base para una ciudadela científica que está decidido será en Cochabamba y tenemos muchos planes todavía”, dijo.
Señaló que aún no se pudo presentar un proyecto a diseño final para instalar una industria de medicamentos y el Gobierno de Cuba le recomendó recurrir a India para ese cometido por su experiencia, por lo que se iniciaron las negociaciones.
“Ojalé India nos pueda instalar este complejo farmacéutico en la ciudad de Cochabamba para toda Bolivia”, sustentó.
COCHABAMBA/Tomado de ABI
