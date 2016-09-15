Fecha de publicación: Jueves 15 de septiembre de 2016 -- 08:56

Hasta el 29 de septiembre los locales públicos deben tener cámaras

Una cámara de seguridad. (Internet)

Una cámara de seguridad. (Internet)

Este 29 de septiembre concluye el plazo para que locales públicos de expendio y consumo de bebidas alcohólicas y alimentos tengan instaladas cámaras de seguridad y monitoreo en sus interiores, informó este miércoles el secretario municipal de Seguridad Ciudadana, coronel José Luis Ramallo.

En cumplimiento a la Ley Municipal 192 los karaokes, discotecas, pubs, whiskerías, bares, clubes nocturnos, salones de fiesta, peñas folklóricas y otros locales de concurrencia masiva deben tener estos dispositivos tecnológicos instalados para contribuir a la seguridad ciudadana.

“En virtud a las disposiciones de las leyes 151 y 192 emitidas por el Gobierno Autónomo Municipal de La Paz, el 29 de septiembre se vence el plazo para que los establecimientos cuenten con sus cámaras de videovigilancia, así que es importante recordar a los propietarios de estos locales que tienen que cumplir estas disposiciones”, informó Ramallo

La autoridad anunció que a partir del 30 de este mes, la Comuna, en coordinación con la Policía, realizará operativos de control y fiscalización en los establecimientos para verificar que cuenten con los equipos.

Los locales que no cuenten con estos dispositivos serán pasibles a la clausura temporal y definitiva.

“Si una o más cámaras no están funcionando corresponde la clausura por dos días la primera vez; si es la segunda vez corresponde una clausura por 15 días; y la tercera es clausura definitiva. Si existiendo cámaras no hay el registro de las imágenes corresponde también será la clausura definitiva”, explicó Ramallo.

Los dispositivos deben ser instalados de tal forma que todos los espacios sean cubiertos y no existan zonas negras. Las imágenes obtenidas deberán ser conservadas y tener registrada la fecha durante 12 meses.  Deberán ser facilitadas a las autoridades competentes si así se solicita.

LA PAZ/Con datos del GAMLP

38 comments on “Hasta el 29 de septiembre los locales públicos deben tener cámaras

  3. That is very attention-grabbing, You are an overly skilled blogger.

    I have joined your feed and look forward to in quest
    of extra of your great post. Also, I’ve shared your web site in my
    social networks

    Responder

  7. Wow that was unusual. I just wrote an extremely long comment but
    after I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear.
    Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyways, just wanted to say superb blog!

    Responder

  9. I am really enjoying the theme/design of your blog. Do you ever run into any browser compatibility
    issues? A couple of my blog readers have complained about
    my website not working correctly in Explorer but looks
    great in Safari. Do you have any suggestions to help fix this issue?

    Responder

  14. Hello! I’ve been reading your website for a long time now and finally got the courage to go
    ahead and give you a shout out from Huffman Tx! Just wanted to say keep
    up the fantastic work!

    Responder

  15. Having read this I thought it was very enlightening.
    I appreciate you spending some time and effort to put this information together.
    I once again find myself personally spending a significant amount of time
    both reading and leaving comments. But so what, it was still worth it!

    Responder

  16. Definitely consider that which you said. Your favourite reason seemed to be at the internet the simplest factor to have in mind of.
    I say to you, I definitely get irked whilst folks consider issues that they just do not
    recognize about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as
    outlined out the whole thing with no need side-effects ,
    other people can take a signal. Will likely be again to get more.
    Thanks

    Responder

  17. Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your website?
    My blog site is in the very same area of interest as yours and my
    visitors would really benefit from a lot of the information you provide here.
    Please let me know if this okay with you. Thanks!

    Responder

  20. May I just say what a relief to find someone that really knows what they’re
    discussing on the net. You actually know how to bring an issue to light and make it important.
    More and more people ought to look at this and understand this
    side of your story. I was surprised that you’re not more popular since you certainly have the gift.

    Responder

  29. Can I simply just say what a comfort to discover someone
    that really understands what they are talking about on the net.
    You definitely realize how to bring a problem to light and
    make it important. More and more people ought to look at this
    and understand this side of your story. I was surprised you’re not more popular because
    you surely possess the gift.

    Responder

  31. Excellent article. Keep writing such kind of info on your page.
    Im really impressed by your blog.
    Hello there, You have performed an incredible
    job. I’ll definitely digg it and personally recommend to my friends.
    I’m sure they will be benefited from this site.

    Responder

  33. Sweet blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News.

    Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
    I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
    Cheers

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>