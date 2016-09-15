Hasta el 29 de septiembre los locales públicos deben tener cámaras

Este 29 de septiembre concluye el plazo para que locales públicos de expendio y consumo de bebidas alcohólicas y alimentos tengan instaladas cámaras de seguridad y monitoreo en sus interiores, informó este miércoles el secretario municipal de Seguridad Ciudadana, coronel José Luis Ramallo.
En cumplimiento a la Ley Municipal 192 los karaokes, discotecas, pubs, whiskerías, bares, clubes nocturnos, salones de fiesta, peñas folklóricas y otros locales de concurrencia masiva deben tener estos dispositivos tecnológicos instalados para contribuir a la seguridad ciudadana.
“En virtud a las disposiciones de las leyes 151 y 192 emitidas por el Gobierno Autónomo Municipal de La Paz, el 29 de septiembre se vence el plazo para que los establecimientos cuenten con sus cámaras de videovigilancia, así que es importante recordar a los propietarios de estos locales que tienen que cumplir estas disposiciones”, informó Ramallo
La autoridad anunció que a partir del 30 de este mes, la Comuna, en coordinación con la Policía, realizará operativos de control y fiscalización en los establecimientos para verificar que cuenten con los equipos.
Los locales que no cuenten con estos dispositivos serán pasibles a la clausura temporal y definitiva.
“Si una o más cámaras no están funcionando corresponde la clausura por dos días la primera vez; si es la segunda vez corresponde una clausura por 15 días; y la tercera es clausura definitiva. Si existiendo cámaras no hay el registro de las imágenes corresponde también será la clausura definitiva”, explicó Ramallo.
Los dispositivos deben ser instalados de tal forma que todos los espacios sean cubiertos y no existan zonas negras. Las imágenes obtenidas deberán ser conservadas y tener registrada la fecha durante 12 meses. Deberán ser facilitadas a las autoridades competentes si así se solicita.
LA PAZ/Con datos del GAMLP
