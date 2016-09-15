Ministro Arce: “La economía boliviana no atraviesa ninguna crisis”

El ministro de Economía, Luis Arce Catacora, reitero el jueves que “la economía boliviana no atraviesa ninguna crisis “a pesar de que las reservas internacionales hayan reducido en un 13 por ciento.
“Queremos dejar establecido que la economía boliviana no atraviesa ninguna crisis, en el mundo evidentemente en este momento existe una crisis económica que se traduce en una reducción de los precios internacionales, desaceleramiento en las economías europeas, (…) pero la economía boliviana como lo hemos demostrado en los tres últimos años, se ha comportado de manera ejemplar y envidiable por muchos países”, afirmó.
El funcionario agregó que la economía boliviana está fortalecida, porque continúa con su crecimiento, es decir, se ha reducido la pobreza y mejorado la redistribución de los ingresos que tiene el país, lo que se demuestra con cifras y datos de entes económicos internacionales.
Arce añadió que Bolivia cuenta con otros colchones como el Fondo de Requerimiento de Activos Líquidos (RAL), el Fondo para la Revolución Industrial Productiva (Finpro), el Fondo de Protección al Ahorrista, y el Fondo de Protección al Asegurado.
“En total, el país tiene en este momento 14.474 millones de dólares todavía para enfrentar cualquier problema del sector externo que pueda atravesar, es decir, estamos hablando del 41 por ciento del Producto Interno Bruto”, reveló, Arce.
Sostuvo que al margen de los colchones económicos detallados, se tiene otros recursos que corresponden al sector privado, como lo son los Fondos de Pensiones, que llegan a 13.575 millones de dólares.
Además, las familias tienen ahorros por 21.000 millones de dólares, cifras que nunca antes se habían dado en el país.
LA PAZ/Fides
