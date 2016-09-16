Fecha de publicación: Viernes 16 de septiembre de 2016 -- 12:50

Comienza operaciones el campo de gas de Incahuasi

Vista del campo Incahuasi . (YPFB)

El presidente Evo Morales inauguró este viernes las operaciones del campo gasífero Incahuasi, que actualmente tiene una producción de 5,4 millones de metros cúbicos diarios de gas (MMmcd) y tendrá una máxima de 7 MMmcd en los próximos días y una proyección de 10 MMmcd a 2018.

“Para 2018 queremos llegar a producir 10 mmcd de gas y para 2019 incorporar otros 7mmcd”, indicó Morales en el acto que tuvo la participación de los ejecutivos de las empresas petroleras Gazprom de Rusia y Total de Francia

El campo Incahuasi se encuentra a 250 kilómetros al suroeste de la ciudad de Santa Cruz, en el municipio de Lagunillas, provincia Cordillera. Incluye tres pozos, uno en Aquío y otros dos en Ipati.

La industria será operada por la firma francesa Total, la rusa Gazprom, la argentina TecPetrol y la estatal Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos.

“Están aquí las empresas más grandes del mundo invirtiendo y acompañando nuestro proceso”, dijo el Mandatario y agregó  “La presencia de Gazprom es parte de la geopolítica”.

En su discurso, Evo destacó la importancia para el desarrollo de Bolivia de la nacionalización de los hidrocarburos, adoptada en 2006.

Recordó que en 2005, un año antes de su toma del poder, la inversión en el sector era apenas de 240 millones de dólares, sin embargo, para este año la cifra asciende a dos mil 400 millones.

El jefe de Estado declaró que, a pesar de la crisis internacional y la baja del precio del petróleo, el país es el de mayor crecimiento económico en la región y hoy ocupa el tercer lugar en reservas gasíferas.

Morales informó que el próximo año la nación andino-amazónica será sede de una reunión internacional de países exportadores de gas, donde se espera la asistencia del presidente ruso, Vladimir Putin.

Para el presidente de la empresa rusa Gazprom, Alexey Miller, la puesta en marcha de este campo es un hito no sólo para Bolivia, sino también para toda América del Sur.

Mientras se desarrollaba el acto un grupo de representantes cívicos de Chuquisaca amenazaban con dejar salir a las autoridades e invitados de la planta, mientras no haya un compromiso del Presidente de que se comparta las regalías.

SANTA CRUZ/Fides

