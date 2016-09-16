El Embajador de Bolivia retornará a Brasil en tres semanas

El embajador de Bolivia en Brasil, José kinn, retomará sus funciones en el vecino país en unas tres semanas de acuerdo a lo acordado con la Cancillería del Estado, según informó el propio diplomático.
El pasado 31 de agosto, día en que la expresidenta de Brasil, Dilma Roussef, fue destituida por el Senado, el presidente Evo Morales convocó al embajador de Bolivia en aquel país como signo de protesta.
Tras aquella convocatoria y reuniones que sostuvo con autoridades nacionales, ahora Kinn se prepara para retomar sus funciones. “Yo estimo que en dos o tres semanas es posible que yo esté regresando”, dijo el Embajador el jueves a los medios locales de Santa Cruz. “Por lo menos eso es lo que hemos conversado en Cancillería”, acotó.
Aseguró que las relaciones bilaterales “están siguiendo su curso”, además vio “declaraciones del Canciller brasileño que está a favor de que se continúen las relaciones y se continúen trabajando los temas que estaban en curso”.
Indicó que existen varios temas que deben ser abordados entre ambos países, el principal es un nuevo contrato de gas, pero también existen otros como: el tema energético, en relación a energía eléctrica; la venta de energía eléctrica; la venta de urea; la venta de los productos de la agropecuaria y el tren bioceánico entre otros.
Sobre un nuevo contrato de gas, Kinn cree que Brasil requerir el gas boliviano en función a sus necesidades. “En la medida que ellos tengan un levantamiento de su economía van a necesitar energía y el gas básicamente es su energía”, indicó.
SANTA CRUZ/Fides
