Fiscalía levanta los presintos de la Alcaldía de El Alto

Después de más de 200 días, este viernes el Ministerio Público, instruyó el desprecintado del edificio de la Alcaldía de El Alto, que fue incendiado el 17 de febrero pasado, por una movilización de padres de familia.
La determinación fue asumida después de la Inspección Técnica Ocular (ITO), que realizó la comisión de fiscales presidida por el fiscal, Paul Miranda, los abogados del Gobierno Autónomo Municipal de El Alto (GAMEA), además de todos los imputados en el caso de la quema seguida de muerte de seis funcionarios municipales ocurrido el 17 de febrero pasado.
“Luego de este acto de investigación, nosotros como municipio, como víctimas, hemos solicitado que se desprecinte el lugar, toda vez que tenemos dentro documentos y activos fijos que le era mucha importancia al municipio”, informó la directora de Asuntos Jurídicos de la Alcaldía, Sonia Vallejos.
Desde las 8.00, la comisión de fiscales y todos las partes implicadas en el proceso, recorrieron todos los pisos del edificio siniestrado comprobándose la magnitud de los daños provocados por quienes incendiaron los predios.
Tras esa inspección, la fiscalía y la representación jurídica de la Alcaldía, decidieron dejar precintado los baños del tercer piso, donde fallecieron los seis funcionarios municipales por existir algunos elementos que deben ser investigados.
“Este acto investigativo no es de especulación es un acto objetivo de inspección ocular que se ha cumplido y a casi más de 200 días la alcaldía ha conseguido el desprecintado y por lo tanto comenzaremos a recuperar los documentos”, dijo Vallejos.
Finalmente la Directora Jurídica de la Alcaldía informó que a partir de este acto, el Ministerio Público debe iniciar la fase del juicio y llegar a la verdad histórica de lo que sucedió ese fatídico martes
Por su parte, la alcaldesa Soledad Chapetón, insistió en demandar al Ministerio Público la celeridad en la investigación y convocar aquellas personas como Marcelo Elío, Nely Mamani, Henry Alcón y el ex comandante Regional de la Policía.
El 17 de febrero pasado, una marcha de padres de familia derivó en hechos vandálicos por parte de grupos infiltrados afines al Movimiento Al Socialismo (MAS) que provocaron el incendio y la muerte de seis funcionarios municipales.
EL ALTO/Fides
I am extremely impressed with your writing skills as smartly as with
the structure for your weblog. Is that this
a paid theme or did you customize it yourself?
Anyway keep up the nice high quality writing, it’s rare to look
a nice weblog like this one these days..
Thanks in support of sharing such a fastidious thinking, article is good, thats why i have read it entirely
all the time i used to read smaller articles which as
well clear their motive, and that is also happening
with this piece of writing which I am reading now.
Appreciate the recommendation. Let me try it out.
Hello! This is my first comment here so I just wanted
to give a quick shout out and tell you I genuinely enjoy
reading your articles. Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that cover the same subjects?
Thank you!
Awesome blog! Do you have any helpful hints for aspiring writers?
I’m hoping to start my own website soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
Would you advise starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many options out there that
I’m totally overwhelmed .. Any tips? Many thanks!
Hmm it seems like your blog ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I had written and say,
I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog writer
but I’m still new to everything. Do you have any points for novice blog writers?
I’d genuinely appreciate it.
Pretty element of content. I just stumbled upon your blog and in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact loved account
your blog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing to your
feeds and even I fulfillment you get right of entry to consistently rapidly.
Superb blog you have here but I was curious if you knew of any user discussion forums that
cover the same topics talked about here? I’d really like to be a part of online
community where I can get feed-back from other knowledgeable people that share the
same interest. If you have any suggestions, please let
me know. Cheers!
Thanks in support of sharing such a nice thinking, paragraph is pleasant,
thats why i have read it entirely
Appreciating the persistence you put into your blog and detailed information you offer.
It’s good to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the
same outdated rehashed information. Wonderful
read! I’ve saved your site and I’m adding your RSS
feeds to my Google account.
Right now it appears like WordPress is the preferred
blogging platform available right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you are using on your blog?
Can I simply just say what a relief to discover someone that really knows what they’re talking about on the web.
You actually know how to bring an issue to light
and make it important. More people should look at this and understand this side of your story.
I can’t believe you’re not more popular given that you surely possess the gift.
Very good site you have here but I was wondering if you knew of any discussion boards that cover the same topics discussed here?
I’d really like to be a part of online community where I
can get comments from other experienced people that share the same
interest. If you have any recommendations, please let me know.
Kudos!
Hey! I’m at work surfing around your blog from my
new iphone 4! Just wanted to say I love reading your blog and look
forward to all your posts! Carry on the outstanding work!
Incredible! This blog looks just like my old one!
It’s on a completely different subject but it has pretty much
the same layout and design. Superb choice of colors!
I am sure this article has touched all the internet users, its really really nice post on building up
new blog.
Undeniably believe that which you stated. Your favorite reason appeared to be on the internet the simplest thing to be aware of.
I say to you, I certainly get irked while people consider worries that they plainly don’t know about.
You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without having side-effects ,
people could take a signal. Will likely be back to get more.
Thanks
Thanks for the marvelous posting! I certainly enjoyed reading it, you can be
a great author.I will be sure to bookmark your blog
and definitely will come back later on. I want to encourage that you continue your great work, have a nice day!
I pay a quick visit everyday a few web pages and sites to read articles or reviews, except
this website presents feature based posts.
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d most certainly donate to this fantastic blog!
I suppose for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account.
I look forward to fresh updates and will talk about this
website with my Facebook group. Chat soon!
Thanks for sharing your thoughts on intercollegiate football.
Regards
Does your website have a contact page? I’m having a tough time locating it but,
I’d like to shoot you an e-mail. I’ve got some suggestions
for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
Either way, great website and I look forward to seeing it expand over time.
Truly no matter if someone doesn’t know after that
its up to other visitors that they will assist,
so here it occurs.
Do you mind if I quote a couple of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources
back to your website? My blog site is in the exact same niche as yours and my visitors would definitely benefit from some of the
information you present here. Please let me know if this ok with you.
Appreciate it!
I like what you guys are usually up too. This kind of clever work
and reporting! Keep up the fantastic works guys I’ve
you guys to blogroll.
Appreciation to my father who told me on the topic of this web
site, this weblog is genuinely amazing.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was curious what
all is needed to get set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
I’m not very web savvy so I’m not 100% positive. Any suggestions
or advice would be greatly appreciated. Kudos
Hi, just wanted to say, I liked this post. It was funny.
Keep on posting!
Hi my loved one! I wish to say that this post is amazing,
nice written and include approximately all important infos.
I’d like to peer more posts like this .
If you want to take a great deal from this article then you have to apply such strategies to
your won web site.
Hi, constantly i used to check web site posts here in the early
hours in the daylight, as i love to gain knowledge of more
and more.