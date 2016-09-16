Generala Rosa Lema subcomandante de la Policía

El comandante de la Policía Boliviana, Rino Salazar, juramentó el viernes a Rosa Lema Zanier en el cargo de Subcomandante de la institución del orden, la segunda mujer que ocupa ese cargo, la primera fue Rosario Chávez, y reorganizó el Estado Mayor.
Lema, tras el juramento, agradeció por la confianza depositada en ella para ejercer el cargo.
“Agradecer por la confianza depositada en mi persona para asumir este alto cargo al interior de mi institución, siendo éste el ejemplo más grande de equidad de género que se constituye en un pilar fundamental del proceso de cambio que se da en el Estado”, indicó.
Lema egresó en la promoción 1984 de la Academia Nacional de Policías (Anapol), ocupó diversos cargos en la institución, sobre todo, en la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Narcotráfico (FELCN) y la Policía Comunitaria, fue una de las impulsoras de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra la Violencia (FELCV).
Por su parte Salazar, luego de posesionar a los componentes del Estado Mayor Policial, y a las otras autoridades recordó: “El Estado Mayor se constituye en la base esencial de la organización y cumple las funciones de asesoramiento y apoyo al comandante general”.
Lema demandó de los nuevos directores nacionales y comandantes departamentales más “dedicación y disciplina”.
Expresó que es la segunda vez que una mujer ocupa un importante cargo y aseguró que con la experiencia de 32 años que tiene en la carrera policial pondrá todo para servir a la sociedad.
El Estado Mayor está integrado por: Rosa Lema, subcomandante y Jefe de Estado Mayor; Elvis Antezana, Inspector General; Víctor Hugo Oña, presidente del Tribunal Disciplinario Superior; René Rojas, Director Nacional de Personal, Carlos Arismendi, Director Nacional de Inteligencia; Gary Omonte, Director nacional de Planeamiento; Mario Centellas, director Nacional Administrativa.
Carlos Saravia, Director Nacional de Seguridad Pública; Fernando Blanco, Director Nacional de Tránsito; José Cuevas, director Nacional de Servicios Técnicos Auxiliares; Hermes Cepeda, Director Nacional de Salud y Bienestar Social; Erick Paniagua, director Nacional de Instrucción y Enseñanza; Santiago Delgadillo (ratificado), director general de la FELCN.
Edson Sanjinés, director Nacional de Interpol; José Peña, director Nacional de la Policía Forestal; Pastor Orellana, director Nacional de Fiscalización y Recaudaciones; Luis Aguilar, Director Nacional de Diprove, Felipe Almaraz, director Nacional de la FELCC; Miguel Narvaez, director Nacional de la FELCV; José Murillo, director Nacional de Comunicación; David Pascual Chávez, director Nacional de Seguridad Penitenciaria; Armando Cuellar, director Nacional de Derechos Humanos; Orlando la Fuente, director Nacional de Telematica; Jaime Esquivel, director Nacional de Gestión Estratégica; Bismar Barbeito, director Nacional de Bomberos.
Asimismo, el comandante general, Rino Salazar juramento a los comandante departamentales: La Paz, Abel de La Barra; Santa Cruz, Juan Carlos Dalence; Oruro, Juan Luis Torrelio; Cochabamba, Elvis Baptista; Potosí, marco Encinas Guizada; Tarija, Ramiro la Fuente; Chuquisaca, Marco Antonio Calvimontes; Beni, Edwin Oblitas; y Pando, Daniel Quintanilla.
LA PAZ/Con datos de la Policía
It’s amazing to pay a quick visit this web page
and reading the views of all colleagues concerning this post,
while I am also keen of getting experience.
Hey! Quick question that’s completely off topic. Do you know how to
make your site mobile friendly? My weblog looks weird when viewing from my iphone 4.
I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to resolve this issue.
If you have any suggestions, please share. Many thanks!
Every weekend i used to pay a quick visit this site,
as i want enjoyment, since this this web page conations genuinely good funny
information too.
Does your site have a contact page? I’m having a
tough time locating it but, I’d like to send you an email.
I’ve got some ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
Either way, great site and I look forward to seeing it
improve over time.
Hey there! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and say I really enjoy reading your blog posts.
Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that deal with
the same subjects? Thanks for your time!
Thank you for another informative web site.
Where else may just I get that type of information written in such
an ideal means? I’ve a undertaking that I am just now working on, and I have been on the look out for such info.
An intriguing discussion is definitely worth comment.
I do think that you need to publish more about this subject,
it may not be a taboo matter but typically people do not
discuss such subjects. To the next! Many thanks!!
hi!,I love your writing so so much! share we communicate extra about your post on AOL?
I require a specialist on this house to resolve my problem.
May be that’s you! Looking forward to look you.
My relatives all the time say that I am wasting my time here at web, except I know I am getting
know-how everyday by reading such good posts.
Whats up are using WordPress for your blog platform?
I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up
my own. Do you need any coding knowledge to make your own blog?
Any help would be really appreciated!
Hi, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot
of spam remarks? If so how do you prevent it, any plugin or anything you can advise?
I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any assistance is very much appreciated.
In fact no matter if someone doesn’t know after that its
up to other users that they will assist, so here it happens.
This is really fascinating, You’re an excessively professional blogger.
I have joined your feed and look forward to in quest of more of your magnificent post.
Additionally, I’ve shared your site in my social networks
I was suggested this blog through my cousin. I am
now not certain whether this publish is written through him as no
one else know such exact approximately my problem. You are wonderful!
Thank you!
Hey! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website before but after checking through some
of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyhow, I’m definitely happy I found it
and I’ll be bookmarking and checking back often!
Incredible! This blog looks just like my old one! It’s on a entirely different topic but it has pretty much the same layout
and design. Outstanding choice of colors!
Thanks very interesting blog!
It’s an amazing article in favor of all the web viewers;
they will obtain benefit from it I am sure.
The other day, while I was at work, my cousin stole my apple ipad and tested to see
if it can survive a forty foot drop, just so she
can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now broken and she has
83 views. I know this is completely off topic but I had to share it with someone!
Everyone loves what you guys are usually up too. This kind of clever work and
coverage! Keep up the terrific works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to blogroll.
I savor, cause I found exactly what I used to be looking for.
You have ended my 4 day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day.
Bye
Thank you for the good writeup. It actually used to be a entertainment account it.
Glance advanced to more delivered agreeable from you!
However, how can we keep in touch?
Hello there! I know this is kinda off topic however , I’d figured I’d ask.
Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest writing a
blog post or vice-versa? My blog goes over a lot of the same topics as
yours and I believe we could greatly benefit from each other.
If you are interested feel free to shoot me an e-mail. I look forward to hearing from you!
Awesome blog by the way!
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you
penning this write-up and the rest of the website is also very good.
I could not resist commenting. Very well written!