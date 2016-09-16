Fecha de publicación: Viernes 16 de septiembre de 2016 -- 15:26

Generala Rosa Lema subcomandante de la Policía

La generala Rosa Lema en la ceremonia de posesión del nuevo alto mando militar. (Daniel Espinoza)

La generala Rosa Lema en la ceremonia de posesión del nuevo alto mando militar. (Daniel Espinoza)

El comandante de la Policía Boliviana, Rino Salazar, juramentó el viernes a Rosa Lema Zanier en el cargo de Subcomandante de la institución del orden, la segunda mujer que ocupa ese cargo, la primera fue Rosario Chávez, y reorganizó el Estado Mayor.

Lema, tras el juramento, agradeció por la confianza depositada en ella para ejercer el cargo.

“Agradecer por la confianza depositada en mi persona para asumir este alto cargo al interior de mi institución, siendo éste el ejemplo más grande de equidad de género que se constituye en un pilar fundamental del proceso de cambio que se da en el Estado”, indicó.

Lema egresó en la  promoción 1984 de la Academia Nacional de Policías (Anapol), ocupó diversos cargos en la institución, sobre todo, en la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Narcotráfico (FELCN) y la Policía Comunitaria, fue una de las impulsoras de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra la Violencia (FELCV).

Por su parte Salazar, luego de posesionar a los componentes del Estado Mayor Policial, y a las otras autoridades recordó: “El Estado Mayor se constituye en la base esencial de la organización y cumple las funciones de asesoramiento y apoyo al comandante general”.

Lema demandó de los nuevos directores nacionales y comandantes departamentales más “dedicación y disciplina”.

Expresó que es la segunda vez que una mujer ocupa un importante cargo y aseguró que con la experiencia de 32 años que tiene en la carrera policial pondrá todo para servir a la sociedad.

El Estado Mayor está integrado por: Rosa Lema, subcomandante y Jefe de Estado Mayor; Elvis Antezana, Inspector General; Víctor Hugo Oña, presidente del Tribunal Disciplinario Superior; René Rojas, Director Nacional de Personal, Carlos Arismendi, Director Nacional de Inteligencia; Gary Omonte, Director nacional de Planeamiento; Mario Centellas, director Nacional Administrativa.

Carlos Saravia, Director Nacional de Seguridad Pública; Fernando Blanco, Director Nacional de Tránsito; José Cuevas, director Nacional de Servicios Técnicos Auxiliares; Hermes Cepeda, Director Nacional de Salud y Bienestar Social; Erick Paniagua, director Nacional de Instrucción y Enseñanza; Santiago Delgadillo (ratificado), director general de la FELCN.

Edson Sanjinés, director Nacional de Interpol; José Peña, director Nacional de la Policía Forestal; Pastor Orellana, director Nacional de Fiscalización y Recaudaciones; Luis Aguilar, Director Nacional de Diprove, Felipe Almaraz, director Nacional de la FELCC; Miguel Narvaez, director Nacional de la FELCV; José Murillo, director Nacional de Comunicación; David Pascual Chávez, director Nacional de Seguridad Penitenciaria; Armando Cuellar, director Nacional de Derechos Humanos; Orlando la Fuente, director Nacional de Telematica; Jaime Esquivel, director Nacional de Gestión Estratégica; Bismar Barbeito, director Nacional de Bomberos.

Asimismo, el comandante general, Rino Salazar juramento a los comandante departamentales: La Paz, Abel de La Barra; Santa Cruz, Juan Carlos Dalence; Oruro, Juan Luis Torrelio; Cochabamba, Elvis Baptista; Potosí, marco Encinas Guizada; Tarija, Ramiro la Fuente; Chuquisaca, Marco Antonio Calvimontes; Beni, Edwin Oblitas; y Pando, Daniel Quintanilla.

LA PAZ/Con datos de la Policía

