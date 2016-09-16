Insulza: si Bolivia quiere dialogar sobre el mar tendría que retirar su demanda

“Nosotros estamos dispuestos a conversar con Bolivia en tono de respeto, en un tono que no ha tenido con nosotros últimamente (…) En el caso de la salida al mar, está de por medio la demanda, por lo tanto si Bolivia quiere dialogar sobre el mar tendría que retirar su demanda”, indicó el agente chileno ante la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ), José Miguel Insulza.
De esa manera, el agente chileno ante CIJ se refirió a la disposición del presidente Evo Morales para reiniciar con Chile el diálogo por una salida al mar soberana.
En su cuenta de Twitter, Evo Morales escribió que “el encuentro de agentes con la Corte Internacional debe ser el inicio del diálogo para resolver pacíficamente un tema pendiente como es el #MarParaBolivia”, haciendo referencia a la reunión que sostuvieron en Holanda José Miguel Insulza y Eduardo Rodríguez Veltzé (el agente boliviano), con el presidente de la CIJ, Ronny Abraham.
En entrevista concedida Insulza dijo cree que Evo Morales está desenfocado, y que aborda el tema de la demanda marítima como una “competencia” a través de los medios y las redes sociales.
SANTIAGO DE CHILE/Agencias
