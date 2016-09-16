Fecha de publicación: Viernes 16 de septiembre de 2016 -- 18:44

Insulza: si Bolivia quiere dialogar sobre el mar tendría que retirar su demanda

José Miguel Insulza, agente de Chile ante La Haya. (OEA)

José Miguel Insulza, agente de Chile ante La Haya. (OEA)

“Nosotros estamos dispuestos a conversar con Bolivia en tono de respeto, en un tono que no ha tenido con nosotros últimamente (…) En el caso de la salida al mar, está de por medio la demanda, por lo tanto si Bolivia quiere dialogar sobre el mar tendría que retirar su demanda”, indicó el agente chileno ante la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ), José Miguel Insulza.

De esa manera, el agente chileno ante CIJ se refirió a la disposición del presidente Evo Morales para reiniciar con Chile el diálogo por una salida al mar soberana.

En su cuenta de Twitter, Evo Morales escribió que “el encuentro de agentes con la Corte Internacional debe ser el inicio del diálogo para resolver pacíficamente un tema pendiente como es el #MarParaBolivia”, haciendo referencia a la reunión que sostuvieron en Holanda José Miguel Insulza y Eduardo Rodríguez Veltzé (el agente boliviano), con el presidente de la CIJ, Ronny Abraham.

En entrevista concedida Insulza dijo cree que Evo Morales está desenfocado, y que aborda el tema de la demanda marítima como una “competencia” a través de los medios y las redes sociales.

SANTIAGO DE CHILE/Agencias

69 comments on “Insulza: si Bolivia quiere dialogar sobre el mar tendría que retirar su demanda

  3. Nice blog here! Also your website loads up very
    fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host?
    I wish my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol

    Responder

  4. With havin so much written content do you ever
    run into any issues of plagorism or copyright infringement?
    My website has a lot of unique content I’ve either authored myself or
    outsourced but it looks like a lot of it is popping it up
    all over the web without my authorization. Do you know any ways to help protect against content from
    being stolen? I’d certainly appreciate it.

    Responder

  5. Simply want to say your article is as astounding.

    The clarity to your publish is simply great and i could suppose you are a professional in this subject.
    Well with your permission let me to take hold of your RSS
    feed to stay up to date with coming near near post. Thank you a million and please continue the rewarding work.

    Responder

  10. Hello! I just would like to offer you a big thumbs up for the
    excellent information you have right here on this post.
    I will be coming back to your blog for more soon.

    Responder

  11. I will immediately snatch your rss as I can not in finding your e-mail subscription link or e-newsletter service.

    Do you have any? Kindly let me recognise so that I could subscribe.
    Thanks.

    Responder

  14. Hmm it looks like your website ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum
    it up what I had written and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.

    I too am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to the
    whole thing. Do you have any tips for inexperienced blog writers?
    I’d really appreciate it.

    Responder

  15. Hi, i think that i saw you visited my website thus i came to return the prefer?.I am attempting to to find things to improve my website!I suppose
    its adequate to use a few of your concepts!!

    Responder

  17. Wonderful goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous
    to and you’re just too wonderful. I actually like
    what you’ve acquired here, certainly like what you are saying and
    the way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable
    and you still care for to keep it sensible. I can not wait to read much more
    from you. This is really a great website.

    Responder

  18. Its like you read my mind! You seem to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it or something.
    I think that you could do with a few pics to drive
    the message home a bit, but other than that, this is magnificent blog.
    An excellent read. I will definitely be back.

    Responder

  19. I’ll right away clutch your rss feed as I can’t in finding your email subscription link or newsletter
    service. Do you’ve any? Kindly permit me realize in order that I may just subscribe.
    Thanks.

    Responder

  20. Excellent beat ! I wish to apprentice even as
    you amend your site, how can i subscribe for a weblog web site?
    The account helped me a applicable deal. I have been tiny bit familiar of this your broadcast offered brilliant
    clear concept

    Responder

  21. Hi, i read your blog from time to time and i
    own a similar one and i was just wondering if you get a
    lot of spam comments? If so how do you prevent it, any plugin or anything you can recommend?
    I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any help is very much appreciated.

    Responder

  22. I’m not positive where you’re getting your info, but great topic.

    I must spend a while studying much more or working out more.
    Thank you for excellent info I used to be on the lookout for this info for my mission.

    Responder

  24. Hey! This is kind of off topic but I need some help from an established blog.

    Is it tough to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick.
    I’m thinking about making my own but I’m not sure where to start.
    Do you have any points or suggestions? Many thanks

    Responder

  25. Hello! Quick question that’s completely off topic.
    Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly?

    My blog looks weird when viewing from my iphone4. I’m trying to find a theme
    or plugin that might be able to resolve this problem.
    If you have any recommendations, please share.
    With thanks!

    Responder

  27. Hi, I do believe this is a great website. I stumbledupon it 😉 I’m going
    to revisit yet again since I bookmarked it. Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may you be
    rich and continue to help other people.

    Responder

  28. Good day! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to
    give a quick shout out and tell you I truly enjoy reading your posts.
    Can you suggest any other blogs/websites/forums that deal with the same topics?
    Thanks a lot!

    Responder

  33. When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a
    comment is added I get several emails with the same
    comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that service?
    Bless you!

    Responder

  38. Attractive component of content. I just stumbled upon your weblog and in accession capital to say that I get actually enjoyed account your blog posts.
    Anyway I will be subscribing on your augment or even I success you get right
    of entry to consistently rapidly.

    Responder

  40. What’s Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve discovered It absolutely useful
    and it has helped me out loads. I’m hoping to contribute & aid other users like
    its aided me. Great job.

    Responder

  42. We are a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our
    community. Your site offered us with valuable information to work on. You have
    done an impressive job and our whole community will be thankful to you.

    Responder

  44. Greetings! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering which blog
    platform are you using for this site? I’m getting tired of WordPress because I’ve had
    issues with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform.
    I would be great if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.

    Responder

  45. We stumbled over here by a different web address and thought
    I might as well check things out. I like what I see so i am just
    following you. Look forward to going over your web page yet again.

    Responder

  47. When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time
    a comment is added I get three emails with
    the same comment. Is there any way you can remove
    people from that service? Appreciate it!

    Responder

  49. I think this is among the such a lot vital information for me.

    And i am satisfied reading your article. However should
    remark on some common issues, The web site taste is great, the articles is in reality great : D.
    Just right process, cheers

    Responder

  50. Do you have a spam problem on this blog; I also am a blogger, and I was wondering your situation; many of us have developed some nice practices and we are looking
    to exchange methods with others, be sure to shoot me
    an e-mail if interested.

    Responder

  54. This design is steller! You most certainly know how to keep a reader amused.
    Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start
    my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Fantastic job.
    I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.

    Too cool!

    Responder

  57. You really make it seem really easy along with your presentation but I to find
    this topic to be really something that I think I might never understand.
    It kind of feels too complicated and extremely wide
    for me. I am taking a look forward to your subsequent post,
    I will try to get the cling of it!

    Responder

  59. Very good website you have here but I was wanting to know if you knew of any message boards that cover the same topics talked
    about in this article? I’d really like to be a part of online community where I can get responses from
    other experienced individuals that share the same
    interest. If you have any suggestions, please let me
    know. Thanks a lot!

    Responder

  61. Excellent goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff
    previous to and you are just too fantastic. I actually like what you’ve acquired here, certainly like what you are stating and the way in which you say
    it. You make it enjoyable and you still care for to
    keep it wise. I can’t wait to read far more from you.
    This is actually a terrific site.

    Responder

  62. I blog quite often and I truly thank you for
    your information. This great article has truly peaked my interest.
    I am going to take a note of your site and keep checking
    for new details about once per week. I subscribed to your RSS feed too.

    Responder

  65. I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your blog. It’s a very easy
    on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant
    for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer to create your theme?

    Great work!

    Responder

  68. Hi there fantastic blog! Does running a blog such as this require a great deal of work?
    I’ve no knowledge of coding however I had been hoping to
    start my own blog in the near future. Anyhow, should you have any
    ideas or techniques for new blog owners please share. I understand
    this is off subject however I simply had to ask.
    Many thanks!

    Responder

  69. Greetings! This is my first comment here so I just wanted to give a quick
    shout out and say I genuinely enjoy reading through your articles.
    Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums
    that go over the same topics? Many thanks!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>