Fecha de publicación: Viernes 16 de septiembre de 2016 -- 15:53

La Aduana incauto vehículos “chutos” con valor de Bs 192 MM

Depósito de autos en Iquique. (API)

Depósito de autos en Iquique. (API)

La presidenta de la Aduana Nacional, Marlene Ardaya, informó el viernes que hasta el 14 de septiembre, se logró incautar 1.052 vehículos indocumentados o “chutos”, por un valor de 192.946.342 bolivianos.

 “En cuanto a vehículos, se ha verificado nuestra última base de datos, ya sumaba 1.052 los automóviles incautados por los operativos de nuestras unidades y las regionales departamentales”, explicó Ardaya.

La Presidenta de la Aduana agregó que estos motorizados incautados tienen un valor CIF (Costo Seguro y Flete por su sigla en inglés) de 192.546.342 bolivianos, porque en este lote había un buen número de vehículos de alta gama y de lujo.

La Gerencia Regional de Cochabamba reportó 33.052.178 bolivianos incautados en vehículos, la Gerencia Regional de La Paz 30.980.247 bolivianos, y la de Oruro 72.411.242 bolivianos.

Además la Gerencia Regional de Potosí reportó 10.875.079 bolivianos en motorizados “chutos” incautados, la de Santa Cruz 38.382.086 bolivianos y la de Tarija 7.245.510 bolivianos en vehículos indocumentados retenidos.

LA PAZ/Con datos la Aduana

 

,
10 comments on “La Aduana incauto vehículos “chutos” con valor de Bs 192 MM

  3. I was curious if you ever considered changing the layout of your website?

    Its very well written; I love what youve got to say.
    But maybe you could a little more in the way of content
    so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or 2 images.
    Maybe you could space it out better?

    Responder

  7. Howdy! This blog post could not be written much better!
    Going through this post reminds me of my previous roommate!
    He always kept preaching about this. I am going to forward
    this information to him. Fairly certain he’ll have a very good read.

    Many thanks for sharing!

    Responder

  8. I’ve been surfing on-line more than 3 hours today, yet I
    never discovered any interesting article like yours.
    It is beautiful value sufficient for me. In my opinion, if all website owners and bloggers
    made good content material as you probably did, the web shall be a lot
    more useful than ever before.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>