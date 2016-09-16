La Aduana incauto vehículos “chutos” con valor de Bs 192 MM

La presidenta de la Aduana Nacional, Marlene Ardaya, informó el viernes que hasta el 14 de septiembre, se logró incautar 1.052 vehículos indocumentados o “chutos”, por un valor de 192.946.342 bolivianos.
“En cuanto a vehículos, se ha verificado nuestra última base de datos, ya sumaba 1.052 los automóviles incautados por los operativos de nuestras unidades y las regionales departamentales”, explicó Ardaya.
La Presidenta de la Aduana agregó que estos motorizados incautados tienen un valor CIF (Costo Seguro y Flete por su sigla en inglés) de 192.546.342 bolivianos, porque en este lote había un buen número de vehículos de alta gama y de lujo.
La Gerencia Regional de Cochabamba reportó 33.052.178 bolivianos incautados en vehículos, la Gerencia Regional de La Paz 30.980.247 bolivianos, y la de Oruro 72.411.242 bolivianos.
Además la Gerencia Regional de Potosí reportó 10.875.079 bolivianos en motorizados “chutos” incautados, la de Santa Cruz 38.382.086 bolivianos y la de Tarija 7.245.510 bolivianos en vehículos indocumentados retenidos.
LA PAZ/Con datos la Aduana
