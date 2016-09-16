Mujer encargó que violen y asesinen a su hija de 9 años en EEUU

Una menor estadounidense fue ultrajada y posteriormente asesinada por encargo de su madre, quien admitió los hechos y contó que contactó a los agresores en su trabajo y por internet. Este hecho se produjo en agosto en Nueva México, EE.UU.
Victoria estaba por cumplir 10 años, pero faltando pocos días su vida fue cegada. Por orden de su progenitora Michelle Martens, la niña fue violada por varios sujetos. Primero la drogaron y después abusaron sexualmente de ella. No contentos, la apuñalaron, estrangularon y descuartizaron, según Alburquerque Journal.
La policía determinó que al menos tres hombres habrían violado a la pequeña. La progenitora, un sujeto llamado Fabián Gonzales y la prima de éste, Jéssica Kelley, fueron acusados por su participación en el crimen.
Martens, de 35 años, no mostró arrepentimiento. Contó a los investigadores que “disfrutó observando lo que le hacían a su hija”. El jefe de policía de Albuquerque, Gorden Eden Jr, tras estas declaraciones dijo: “Este homicidio es el más horroroso que he visto en mi carrera (…). Esta mujer evidenció un total desprecio por la vida humana y la traición de una madre”.
El estado de Nuevo México abolió la pena capital en 2009. Las penas mayores son de cadena perpetua sin beneficios. Los estados vecinos de Colorado, Texas y Arizona sí tienen contemplada la pena de muerte en su legislación.
ALBUQUERQUE, EEUU/Agencias
An interesting discussion is worth comment. I do
think that you should write more about this subject matter, it might not be a taboo subject but usually people don’t talk about these topics.
To the next! Cheers!!
What’s up friends, nice article and good urging commented at this place,
I am genuinely enjoying by these.
Excellent beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your site, how could i subscribe for a blog
site? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear concept
Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board and I to find It really useful
& it helped me out a lot. I am hoping to present one thing back and help others such as you aided me.
wonderful post, very informative. I ponder why the
opposite experts of this sector don’t notice this.
You should continue your writing. I am sure, you have a huge readers’ base already!
Hi, yes this piece of writing is really pleasant and I have learned lot of things
from it on the topic of blogging. thanks.
Hey! This is my first comment here so I just wanted
to give a quick shout out and say I genuinely enjoy reading your blog posts.
Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that cover the same subjects?
Many thanks!
Excellent blog here! Also your site loads up fast!
What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to
your host? I wish my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol
Good answer back in return of this difficulty with real arguments
and telling the whole thing on the topic of that.
It’s truly very complicated in this active life to listen news on TV, so I only use web for that purpose, and get the most up-to-date news.
Good day! Do you know if they make any plugins to protect against hackers?
I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve
worked hard on. Any tips?
Every weekend i used to pay a visit this website, because i wish for enjoyment,
as this this web page conations actually pleasant
funny information too.
I’m now not sure the place you are getting your information, however great topic.
I must spend some time learning more or figuring out more. Thank you for
excellent information I was on the lookout for this info
for my mission.
If some one desires to be updated with most up-to-date technologies therefore he must be pay a visit this
web site and be up to date all the time.
Hello there! This blog post couldn’t be written much better!
Reading through this article reminds me of my previous roommate!
He continually kept preaching about this. I’ll forward this post
to him. Fairly certain he’s going to have a great read.
Many thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing your thoughts about entrepreneurs know.
Regards
Thanks a lot for sharing this with all people
you really know what you are talking approximately! Bookmarked.
Please additionally consult with my web site =).
We may have a hyperlink alternate agreement among us
You made some really good points there. I checked on the internet for more info about the
issue and found most people will go along with your views
on this web site.
After I originally left a comment I seem to have clicked on the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and
from now on every time a comment is added
I recieve four emails with the exact same comment.
Perhaps there is a means you are able to remove me from that service?
Kudos!
Why visitors still make use of to read news papers when in this technological globe all is accessible on net?
Hello, i feel that i saw you visited my weblog thus i got here to return the desire?.I am trying to
to find issues to enhance my web site!I guess its ok to use some of your ideas!!
Hi to every body, it’s my first pay a visit of this website; this blog includes amazing and actually good material
in favor of readers.
I got this site from my pal who shared with me concerning this web site and now this time I am
browsing this site and reading very informative articles
here.
I am regular reader, how are you everybody? This paragraph posted
at this site is really nice.
Right away I am going away to do my breakfast, afterward
having my breakfast coming again to read more news.
A fascinating discussion is worth comment. I do think that you should write more on this topic,
it may not be a taboo subject but usually folks don’t speak about such subjects.
To the next! Kind regards!!
Hey! Someone in my Myspace group shared this website with us so
I came to check it out. I’m definitely loving the information.
I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting this to my followers!
Superb blog and brilliant design and style.
Incredible points. Great arguments. Keep up the amazing spirit.
fantastic issues altogether, you just received a new
reader. What may you recommend about your submit that you simply made some days
in the past? Any positive?
Thank you for another informative web site. The place else could I get that kind of info written in such a perfect way?
I have a venture that I’m simply now working on,
and I have been at the glance out for such information.
My coder is trying to convince me to move to .net
from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of
the costs. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress
on a variety of websites for about a year and am worried about switching
to another platform. I have heard great things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress posts into it?
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Magnificent goods from you, man. I’ve be mindful
your stuff previous to and you’re just extremely great.
I actually like what you have acquired right here, certainly like what you are saying and the way in which by which you
assert it. You are making it entertaining and you still care for to keep it wise.
I can not wait to learn far more from you. This is actually a terrific website.
Having read this I thought it was extremely informative.
I appreciate you finding the time and effort to put this content together.
I once again find myself spending a lot of time both reading and commenting.
But so what, it was still worth it!
A person necessarily help to make seriously posts I would
state. That is the first time I frequented your web page and so far?
I amazed with the research you made to create this particular post
amazing. Excellent task!
Good post. I learn something totally new and challenging on sites I stumbleupon everyday.
It’s always interesting to read through content from other authors and use a
little something from their websites.
I’m not that much of a online reader to be honest but your blogs really nice,
keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your site to come back later.
Many thanks
You can certainly see your enthusiasm in the work you write.
The arena hopes for more passionate writers like you who are
not afraid to say how they believe. At all times follow your heart.
Great goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you’re just too excellent.
I really like what you’ve acquired here, really like what you’re saying and the way in which you say it.
You make it entertaining and you still take care of to keep it smart.
I can’t wait to read far more from you. This
is really a great web site.
Just want to say your article is as amazing. The
clearness for your publish is simply cool and that i can assume you’re
an expert in this subject. Fine together with your permission let me to clutch your RSS feed to keep updated with coming near
near post. Thank you 1,000,000 and please keep up the rewarding work.
I like the helpful info you provide in your articles.
I will bookmark your blog and check again here regularly.
I’m quite certain I’ll learn a lot of new stuff right here!
Best of luck for the next!
Hey just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your post seem to be running off the screen in Ie.
I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with web browser
compatibility but I thought I’d post to
let you know. The style and design look great though!
Hope you get the problem fixed soon. Cheers
Excellent post. I’m facing a few of these issues as well..
I know this site provides quality depending posts and extra
stuff, is there any other site which offers these kinds of information in quality?
Hi, Neat post. There’s a problem together with your web
site in internet explorer, would check this?
IE still is the market chief and a huge part of
other people will omit your wonderful writing due to this
problem.
Hi! Quick question that’s completely off topic.
Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My
website looks weird when browsing from my apple iphone.
I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to fix this issue.
If you have any suggestions, please share.
Many thanks!
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you design this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for
you? Plz reply as I’m looking to design my own blog and would like to find out where
u got this from. thanks a lot
Hello friends, good article and fastidious arguments commented here, I am genuinely enjoying by these.
Hey there! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a
group of volunteers and starting a new initiative in a community in the same niche.
Your blog provided us beneficial information to work on. You have done a extraordinary job!
Hey there, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your website in Opera, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has
some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up!
Other then that, wonderful blog!
I like the helpful info you supply on your articles. I will bookmark your weblog
and take a look at again right here frequently. I am slightly sure I will be informed many new stuff proper
here! Best of luck for the next!
Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is
excellent, let alone the content!
This is a good tip especially to those new to the blogosphere.
Short but very precise information… Thank you for sharing this one.
A must read article!
Hi there, You have done an excellent job.
I’ll certainly digg it and personally suggest to my friends.
I am confident they will be benefited from this website.
com or Twitter LilyShumLeung Return to Top TELEVISION Photos The Walking Dead promises bloody romance on Valentines Day Target will sponsor minute Gwen Stefani video during the Grammys Video photos The stars come out in taping of the Disneyland th Anniversary TV special News and Research An August study by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland showed the average smallbusiness owner says altlender websites make borrowing terms and conditions easy to understand. [url=http://easymoneyfast365.net]cash advance[/url] We have helped thousands of others in need of financial help and we can also provide you with the low interest loans you need.com or get help on your loan application we wont just connect you to them well also do Real time Loan Comparison BankBazaar. Fill indication and he do and in his method.Viagra Significado [url=http://buycheapind.xyz/cheap-propranolol-online.php]Cheap Propranolol Online[/url] Acquisto Sildenafil 100mg Keflex Dosage For Uti [url=http://antabusa.xyz/cheap-antabuse.php]Cheap Antabuse[/url] Canadian Pharcharmy Online North Zithromax Therapeutic Class [url=http://buykama.xyz/best-generic-kamagra.php]Best Generic Kamagra[/url] Comprar Cialis Amoxil Cream Candidiasis Benzyl Alcohol [url=http://buynolva.xyz/cheap-nolvadex.php]Cheap Nolvadex[/url] Ratiopharm Viagra 2013 Us Online Rx [url=http://deltas.xyz/generic-deltasone-usa.php]Generic Deltasone Usa[/url] Toronto Drug Store Cytotec 200 Ug [url=http://las1.xyz/lasix-pill.php]Lasix Pill[/url] Que Es Cialis Cialis Which Online Pharmacies Accept Paypal [url=http://viag1.xyz/viagra-free-trial.php]Viagra Free Trial[/url] Will Propecia Stop My Hair Loss Nizagara Ordering [url=http://5553pill.xyz/where-to-buy-vibramycin.php]Where To Buy Vibramycin[/url] Viagra With Prescription In Usa Oral Jelly Kamagra Congestion Nasale [url=http://las1.xyz/lasix-to-buy.php]Lasix To Buy[/url] Amoxicillin Capsule Shelf Life Order Terazosin Online [url=http://las1.xyz/cheap-lasix.php]Cheap Lasix[/url] Zithromax Make You Sleepy Cialis 5mg Posologie [url=http://furos.xyz/where-to-buy-lasix.php]Where To Buy Lasix[/url] Levitra Modo Empleo Cialis A Que Edad [url=http://al7.xyz/xenical-buy-online.php]Xenical Buy Online[/url] Sirve Comprar Propecia En Como Conseguir Citotec En Usa [url=http://buynolva.xyz/nolvadex-20mg.php]Nolvadex 20mg[/url] Pyridium Amex Fineviagra [url=http://antabusa.xyz/low-price-antabuse.php]Low Price Antabuse[/url] Discount Secure Ordering Bentyl Merbentyl Medicine Cheapeast Online Order Amoxicillin Online [url=http://strat1.xyz/order-strattera-tablets.php]Order Strattera Tablets[/url] Buy Generic Effexor Xr Z Pak Without Prescription [url=http://buyzithro.xyz/buy-zithromax-online.php]Buy Zithromax Online[/url] No Prescription Fluoxetine Amitriptyline [url=http://amoxi.xyz/best-amoxil-online.php]Best Amoxil Online[/url] Viagra Without Prescription Kamagra Fur Die Frau [url=http://prop1.xyz/order-generic-prozac.php]Order Generic Prozac[/url] Brand Viagra Canada Where Can I Buy Cipro In Uk [url=http://5553pill.xyz/online-vibramycin.php]Online Vibramycin[/url] Stendra 100mg Drugs Kamagra World [url=http://antabusa.xyz/cheap-antabuse.php]Cheap Antabuse[/url] Generic Fluoxetine Bulimia Delivered On Saturday Visa Accepted Tucson Propecia Bestellen [url=http://buylevi.xyz/levitra-online.php]Levitra Online[/url] Cheap Generic Substitute Viagra
What’s up to every one, the contents existing at this
site are actually awesome for people knowledge,
well, keep up the good work fellows.
You should be a part of a contest for one of the finest blogs
on the net. I am going to highly recommend this web site!
Hey There. I discovered your weblog the use of msn. That
is an extremely smartly written article. I will be sure to bookmark it and come back
to learn extra of your useful info. Thanks for the post.
I’ll definitely comeback.