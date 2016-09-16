Fecha de publicación: Viernes 16 de septiembre de 2016 -- 17:05

Mujer encargó que violen y asesinen a su hija de 9 años en EEUU

Michelle Martens, de 35 años. (Albuquerque Journal)

Una menor estadounidense fue ultrajada y posteriormente asesinada por encargo de su madre, quien admitió los hechos y contó que contactó a los agresores en su trabajo y por internet. Este hecho se produjo en agosto en Nueva México, EE.UU.

Victoria estaba por cumplir 10 años, pero faltando pocos días su vida fue cegada. Por orden de su progenitora Michelle Martens, la niña fue violada por varios sujetos. Primero la drogaron y después abusaron sexualmente de ella. No contentos, la apuñalaron, estrangularon y descuartizaron, según Alburquerque Journal.

 La policía determinó que al menos tres hombres habrían violado a la pequeña. La progenitora, un sujeto llamado Fabián Gonzales y la prima de éste, Jéssica Kelley, fueron acusados por su participación en el crimen.

 Martens, de 35 años, no mostró arrepentimiento. Contó a los investigadores que “disfrutó observando lo que le hacían a su hija”. El jefe de policía de Albuquerque, Gorden Eden Jr, tras estas declaraciones dijo: “Este homicidio es el más horroroso que he visto en mi carrera (…). Esta mujer evidenció un total desprecio por la vida humana y la traición de una madre”.

El estado de Nuevo México abolió la pena capital en 2009. Las penas mayores son de cadena perpetua sin beneficios. Los estados vecinos de Colorado, Texas y Arizona sí tienen contemplada la pena de muerte en su legislación.

ALBUQUERQUE, EEUU/Agencias

