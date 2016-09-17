Bolivia proyecta eliminar hasta 2020 el 10% de sustancias que afectan a la capa de ozono

Bolivia proyecta al 2020 eliminar 10% de las sustancias que afectan a la capa de ozono, en apego al Protocolo de Montreal para su preservación, afirmó el viernes la viceministra de Medio Ambiente, Cynthia Silva.
Agregó que en esa proyección, se prevé reducir la emisión de sustancias que afectan al ozono 35% hasta 2025 y 100% en 2040.
“Tenemos la meta al 2020 reducir estas sustancias el 10%, hasta el 2040 es reducir el total, nosotros tenemos las metas planteadas pero vamos a llegar 10% al 2020, el 35% al 2025 y así al 2040 la eliminación total”, explicó en la feria Preservación de la Capa de Ozono denominada ‘La Misión Sigue en Pie’, que se realizó en la plaza Bolivia de La Paz.
Silva recordó que en 1987 Bolivia firmó el Protocolo de Montreal para la protección de la capa de ozono.
“Ya hemos eliminado los clorocarbonos y ahora estamos con los hidrocarbonos y se está haciendo estudios adicionales que vamos a empezar a regular e incluir en nuestra estrategia de acuerdo al protocolo”, remarcó.
El año pasado, el Viceministerio de Medio Ambiente informó que entre 2014 y 2015, Bolivia redujo de 110 toneladas a 92,3 la importación de artefactos eléctricos que afectan a la capa de ozono.
LA PAZ/Con datos del VMA
Awesome site you have here but I was curious if you knew of any community forums that cover the same topics talked about
here? I’d really like to be a part of online community
where I can get comments from other experienced people
that share the same interest. If you have any recommendations, please let me know.
Appreciate it!
Hello colleagues, its impressive post concerning teachingand
fully defined, keep it up all the time.
I simply could not depart your site before suggesting that I
really loved the usual info an individual supply for
your visitors? Is going to be again steadily in order to check
out new posts
I got this web page from my buddy who shared with me about this website and at the moment this time I
am browsing this website and reading very informative content at this time.
Great blog! Do you have any hints for aspiring writers? I’m hoping
to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
Would you recommend starting with a free platform like WordPress
or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m totally confused ..
Any ideas? Bless you!
I was suggested this blog by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him as
nobody else know such detailed about my difficulty. You are wonderful!
Thanks!
It’s an remarkable piece of writing for all the web visitors; they will take benefit from it I am sure.
Generally I don’t read article on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to take a look at and do it!
Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thank you, very nice article.
I’ve been exploring for a bit for any high quality articles or weblog posts in this
sort of house . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled
upon this web site. Studying this info So i am happy to express that I’ve a very good uncanny feeling I found out exactly what I
needed. I so much no doubt will make certain to do not overlook this website and
provides it a glance on a constant basis.
Hi to all, the contents existing at this web page are genuinely amazing for people experience, well, keep up the good work fellows.
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here.
The sketch is tasteful, your authored material stylish.
nonetheless, you command get bought an edginess over that you wish
be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again since exactly the
same nearly very often inside case you shield this increase.
Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having a tough time locating it but, I’d like to shoot you
an email. I’ve got some recommendations for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
Either way, great site and I look forward to seeing it improve over
time.
Hurrah! After all I got a webpage from where I can genuinely take valuable information concerning
my study and knowledge.
Unquestionably believe that which you said.
Your favorite reason appeared to be on the net the
simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get
irked while people think about worries that they just don’t know about.
You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people can take a signal.
Will probably be back to get more. Thanks
Hello my loved one! I want to say that this post is
amazing, great written and include almost all important infos.
I’d like to see extra posts like this .
I blog frequently and I genuinely appreciate your content.
This article has truly peaked my interest.
I’m going to take a note of your site and keep checking for new
information about once per week. I opted in for your
Feed too.
Thanks a lot for sharing this with all of us you actually
recognise what you’re speaking about! Bookmarked.
Please also visit my web site =). We may have a hyperlink trade agreement between us
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add
to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter
updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and
was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something
like this. Please let me know if you run into anything.
I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
Hmm is anyone else encountering problems with the pictures
on this blog loading? I’m trying to find out if its a problem
on my end or if it’s the blog. Any feedback would be greatly appreciated.
This post will help the internet users for setting up new webpage
or even a blog from start to end.
Hi, I do believe this is a great website.
I stumbledupon it 😉 I am going to return once again since i
have book-marked it. Money and freedom is the greatest way to change,
may you be rich and continue to help other people.
I am curious to find out what blog system you have been using?
I’m having some small security issues with my latest website and I’d like to find something more safeguarded.
Do you have any suggestions?
You made some really good points there. I checked
on the net for more information about the issue and found most individuals will go
along with your views on this website.
It is not my first time to visit this site, i am visiting
this website dailly and take pleasant facts from here
everyday.
Pretty! This has been an incredibly wonderful article.
Thanks for providing these details.
Every weekend i used to pay a visit this web page, for the reason that i want enjoyment, for the
reason that this this web site conations really fastidious funny data too.
Hi! I’ve been reading your web site for some time now and finally got the bravery to go ahead and
give you a shout out from Porter Tx! Just wanted to mention keep up the great work!
Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I find
It truly useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something back and help others like you aided me.
Do you mind if I quote a couple of your articles as
long as I provide credit and sources back to your blog?
My website is in the very same area of interest as yours and my visitors would genuinely benefit from a lot of the
information you provide here. Please let me know if this okay
with you. Appreciate it!
I know this web page presents quality depending content and other information, is there any other web site which gives these information in quality?
Hi, I do think this is an excellent site. I stumbledupon it 😉
I may return yet again since I bookmarked it. Money and freedom is the
best way to change, may you be rich and continue to help
other people.
Nice replies in return of this difficulty with firm arguments
and telling the whole thing concerning that.
Does your site have a contact page? I’m having a tough time locating it but, I’d like
to send you an e-mail. I’ve got some recommendations
for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way,
great site and I look forward to seeing it grow over time.
If some one wants expert view regarding blogging and site-building then i advise him/her to pay a quick
visit this webpage, Keep up the nice job.
It’s truly very difficult in this busy life to listen news
on TV, thus I simply use internet for that purpose, and take the hottest information.
There is certainly a lot to find out about this subject.
I really like all of the points you have made.
Fantastic post but I was wanting to know if you could write a
litte more on this topic? I’d be very thankful if you could elaborate
a little bit further. Thanks!
These are really enormous ideas in regarding blogging.
You have touched some good points here. Any way keep up wrinting.
Nice blog here! Also your website loads up very fast! What host are you using?
Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my site loaded up
as fast as yours lol
These are really impressive ideas in concerning blogging.
You have touched some nice things here. Any way keep up wrinting.
It’s going to be ending of mine day, but before end I am reading this enormous piece of writing to increase my knowledge.
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It actually was once a entertainment account it.
Look advanced to far delivered agreeable from you! However, how can we communicate?
I used to be able to find good info from your blog articles.
Hi, all is going fine here and ofcourse every one is sharing information, that’s actually good, keep up writing.
Have you ever considered about adding a little bit more than just your articles?
I mean, what you say is fundamental and all. However
think of if you added some great photos or videos to give your posts more, “pop”!
Your content is excellent but with pics and video clips, this blog could
certainly be one of the best in its niche. Fantastic blog!
This website was… how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally I have found something which helped me.
Thanks!
It’s in fact very complicated in this busy life to listen news
on Television, therefore I just use internet for that purpose, and obtain the
hottest information.
It’s amazing to go to see this web site and reading the views of all colleagues about this paragraph, while I am also zealous of getting knowledge.
Thank you a lot for sharing this with all folks you really
recognize what you’re talking approximately!
Bookmarked. Please also visit my web site =). We could have a link exchange contract between us
It’s impressive that you are getting thoughts from this paragraph as well as from our argument made at this place.
Because the admin of this website is working, no uncertainty very shortly it
will be renowned, due to its quality contents.
It’s truly a nice and helpful piece of information. I’m glad that
you just shared this helpful info with us. Please stay us informed like this.
Thanks for sharing.
Excellent post. I used to be checking continuously this weblog and
I am inspired! Very helpful info specially the closing part I take care
of such info much. I used to be seeking this particular info for a very long time.
Thanks and good luck.
Awesome post.
My brother suggested I might like this web site.
He was once totally right. This put up truly made my day.
You can not consider simply how much time I had spent for this
information! Thanks!
It’s awesome for me to have a web page, which is helpful for my experience.
thanks admin
This is my first time go to see at here and i am genuinely pleassant to read everthing at single place.
Admiring the time and effort you put into your site and in depth information you present.
It’s good to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same outdated rehashed information. Wonderful read!
I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds
to my Google account.
Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and
I find It truly useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something
back and help others like you aided me.
That is very interesting, You are an excessively skilled blogger.
I’ve joined your rss feed and look ahead to searching for more of your excellent post.
Additionally, I’ve shared your site in my social networks
This is the perfect blog for anyone who wants to find out about this topic.
You realize a whole lot its almost tough to argue with you (not that I really would want to…HaHa).
You certainly put a new spin on a topic that’s
been discussed for many years. Excellent stuff, just great!
Very good article. I am going through a few of these issues as
well..
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though
you relied on the video to make your point. You definitely know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos
to your blog when you could be giving us something enlightening to read?
I must thank you for the efforts you’ve put in penning this website.
I really hope to check out the same high-grade content by you in the future as well.
In fact, your creative writing abilities has encouraged me to get my very own website now 😉
Great post. I was checking continuously this blog and I am impressed!
Very helpful information specially the ultimate section I
take care of such information much. I used to be looking for this certain info for
a long time. Thank you and best of luck.
Hello! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was
wondering which blog platform are you using for this site?
I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve had problems with hackers and I’m looking at options for
another platform. I would be awesome if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
Excellent beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend
your website, how could i subscribe for a blog site?
The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast
provided bright clear idea
Have you ever thought about adding a little bit more than just your
articles? I mean, what you say is valuable and all. However just imagine if you
added some great visuals or video clips to give your posts more,
“pop”! Your content is excellent but with pics and clips, this site could undeniably be one of the best
in its field. Good blog!
Quality content is the main to invite the people to go to see the site, that’s what
this web page is providing.
This is very fascinating, You’re an excessively skilled blogger.
I have joined your feed and sit up for in search of more of your wonderful post.
Also, I’ve shared your site in my social networks
I read this piece of writing fully regarding the resemblance of most
up-to-date and previous technologies, it’s amazing article.
Good write-up. I certainly love this website. Keep it up!
Asking questions are in fact good thing if you are not understanding anything
fully, but this post gives pleasant understanding yet.
Pretty component to content. I simply stumbled upon your
website and in accession capital to assert that I
get actually loved account your weblog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing
for your augment and even I fulfillment you get right of entry to constantly fast.
This is my first time pay a visit at here and i am genuinely pleassant to
read everthing at alone place.