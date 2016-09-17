Fecha de publicación: Sábado 17 de septiembre de 2016 -- 09:25

Bolivia proyecta eliminar hasta 2020 el 10% de sustancias que afectan a la capa de ozono

El agujero de ozono. (Internet)

El agujero de ozono. (Internet)

Bolivia proyecta al 2020 eliminar 10% de las sustancias que afectan a la capa de ozono, en apego al Protocolo de Montreal para su preservación, afirmó el viernes la viceministra de Medio Ambiente, Cynthia Silva.

Agregó que en esa proyección, se prevé reducir la emisión de sustancias que afectan al ozono 35% hasta 2025 y 100% en 2040.

“Tenemos la meta al 2020 reducir estas sustancias el 10%, hasta el 2040 es reducir el total, nosotros tenemos las metas planteadas pero vamos a llegar 10% al 2020, el 35% al 2025 y así al 2040 la eliminación total”, explicó en la feria Preservación de la Capa de Ozono denominada ‘La Misión Sigue en Pie’, que se realizó en la plaza Bolivia de La Paz.

Silva recordó que en 1987 Bolivia firmó el Protocolo de Montreal para la protección de la capa de ozono.

“Ya hemos eliminado los clorocarbonos y ahora estamos con los hidrocarbonos y se está haciendo estudios adicionales que vamos a empezar a regular e incluir en nuestra estrategia de acuerdo al protocolo”, remarcó.

El año pasado, el Viceministerio de Medio Ambiente informó que entre 2014 y 2015, Bolivia redujo de 110 toneladas a 92,3 la importación de artefactos eléctricos que afectan a la capa de ozono.

LA PAZ/Con datos del VMA

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>