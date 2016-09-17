Maduro, presionado por crisis, busca respiro en Cumbre NOAL

Acosado por la crisis económica y política que golpea a Venezuela, el presidente Nicolás Maduro abre este sábado la Cumbre del Movimiento de Países No Alineados (NOAL), donde espera tener un respiro en un escenario internacional cada vez más adverso a su gobierno.
Maduro recibirá del presidente iraní Hasan Rohani la presidencia por tres años de este bloque que reúne a 120 países y busca reinventarse en un mundo post-Guerra Fría, en medio de la cual nació hace más de medio siglo como alternativa a la bipolaridad de Estados Unidos y Rusia.
La XVII Cumbre de los NOAL reunirá durante dos días en Porlamar, en la caribeña Isla Margarita, a las delegaciones de todo el movimiento, aunque hasta ahora sólo llegaron los mandatarios de Irán, Zimbabue, Cuba, la Autoridad Palestina, Ecuador y El Salvador.
Al calificar la reunión como “histórica”, Maduro adelantó que la aprovechará para denunciar las acciones de “desestabilización” que atribuye a la oposición con la complicidad de Washington, lo que Venezuela busca que quede consignado en el largo documento de la Cumbre, de unos 900 párrafos, que discutieron cancilleres y altos funcionarios esta semana.
Los líderes opositores, a los que el gobierno acusa de planear un golpe de Estado, aseguran que Maduro se aferra al poder con los militares y el control de los órganos de justicia y electoral, para evitar un referendo revocatorio, que es apoyado por ocho de cada diez venezolanos según la firma privada Datanálisis.
La oposición, cientos de cuyos seguidores marcharon con cacerolas el viernes para exigir acelerar la consulta popular, dice que Maduro busca con la reunión de los NOAL “lavarse la cara” y simular que no está aislado internacionalmente.
“Hacer una cumbre y que la estrella sea (Robert) Mugabe, más que un éxito político, es una raya mundial”, dijo el vocero de la coalición Mesa de la Unidad Democrática (MUD), Jesús Torrealba, al referirse al presidente de Zimbabue como un “dictador”.
Revés internacional
El presidente socialista venezolano enfrenta un gran descontento popular por la altísima inflación y la escasez de productos básicos que provoca largas filas en los supermercados para conseguir alimentos a precios subsidiados.
Pero también ha perdido la influencia internacional que tenía su mentor, el extinto Hugo Chávez (1999-2013), ante el desplome de los precios del petróleo y el retroceso de la izquierda en la región.
Miembro de la OPEP, el país con las mayores reservas petroleras del mundo buscará respaldo a su campaña para congelar la producción global del crudo, en un intento por estabilizar los precios del llamado oro negro, del que depende el 96% de sus divisas.
“Están los países del Golfo Pérsico, está Irán, está Venezuela, Ecuador. Obviamente vamos a usar la reunión para seguir construyendo un consenso” de cara a una reunión de la OPEP a fines de septiembre en Argel, declaró el ministro venezolano del Petróleo, Eulogio del Pino.
Pero en el plano político internacional, el gobierno de Maduro sufrió un revés en vísperas de la Cumbre. Los cuatro países fundadores del Mercosur (Argentina, Brasil, Paraguay y Uruguay) anunciaron que asumirán de forma colegiada la presidencia semestral del bloque que le correspondía a Venezuela.
Para mantenerse en el Mercosur, Venezuela debe cumplir con compromisos económicos, comerciales y de derechos humanos, aunque el bloque no tiene la “intención” de expulsarlo, aseguró el viernes la canciller argentina, Susana Malcorra.
La Isla Margarita, llamada “Perla del Caribe”, ha sufrido un fuerte deterioro por la crisis. Pero estos días por la Cumbre sus calles fueron arregladas, el agua no falta, los hoteles se llenaron y desaparecieron las filas en los supermercados.
Escenario de protestas contra el gobierno recientemente, en Margarita fueron detenidas decenas de personas hace dos semanas luego de que un grupo de vecinos protestó contra Maduro con un cacerolazo cuando caminaba por el barrio de Villa Rosa.
En prevención de disturbios y para resguardar la seguridad de las delegaciones, unos 14.000 policías y militares vigilan esta semana la isla, los vuelos privados fueron prohibidos y a los aviones comerciales se les siguió un estricto control de pasajeros.
CARACAS, VENEZUELA/ Agencias
