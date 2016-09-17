Una mujer muere al explotar una cápsula de cocaína en su estómago

Una mujer de 28 años proveniente de Santa Cruz falleció el viernes en la población potosina de Villazón, momentos antes de cruzar la frontera con la Argentina a causa que en su estómago explotó una cápsula con cocaína, informó a Radio Fides Juan Torrejón fiscal asignado al caso.
“Una mujer desfalleció al intentar pasar el puesto fronterizo con la Argentina el viernes. Al ser trasladad a un centro médico descubrieron que al interior de su estómago tenía 89 cápsulas de cocaína y que una de ellas estalló y fue lo que causó su muerte”, indico el funcionario del Ministerio Público. Las 89 capsulas una vez pesada por la Policía dieron el resultado de 1 kilo 202 gramos.
Torrejón indicó que la persona fallecida de acuerdo a los documentos encontrados en sus pertenencias tenía 28 años vivía en la ciudad de Santa Cruz en la zona de El Plan 3000 y tomó un bus a Villazón el martes pasado y también tenía un pasaje vía terrestre desde la Quiaca hasta Buenos Aires, no quiso dar la identidad “por motivos de investigación”.
“Según las primeras investigaciones comprobamos que la fallecida era parte de un grupo de cuatro personas, todas provenientes de Santa Cruz y con destino a Buenos Aires en la Argentina, pero no pudimos determinar quiénes eran, pero entregamos el dato a la policía argentina”, agregó Torrejón.
VILLAZÓN/Fides
Right away I am going away to do my breakfast, later than having my breakfast coming yet again to read more news.
Hi there, the whole thing is going perfectly here and ofcourse every one is sharing
facts, that’s truly good, keep up writing.
Wow, that’s what I was looking for, what a information!
present here at this weblog, thanks admin of this site.
Your style is very unique in comparison to other folks I’ve read stuff from.
Thanks for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I’ll just book mark this blog.
Hmm it seems like your site ate my first comment (it
was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I wrote and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.
I too am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to everything.
Do you have any suggestions for novice blog writers?
I’d really appreciate it.
When someone writes an piece of writing he/she maintains the idea of a user in his/her brain that how a user can know it.
Thus that’s why this piece of writing is perfect. Thanks!
I have been exploring for a little for any high-quality articles or weblog
posts in this sort of area . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this web site.
Studying this information So i’m satisfied to show that I have an incredibly good uncanny feeling I came upon just what I
needed. I such a lot for sure will make sure to do not
fail to remember this website and give it a look regularly.
It’s awesome designed for me to have a site,
which is useful in support of my know-how. thanks
admin
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you make this website yourself or did you hire
someone to do it for you? Plz respond as I’m looking to design my own blog and would
like to find out where u got this from. thanks
a lot
Hello, all is going perfectly here and ofcourse every one is sharing facts, that’s actually
excellent, keep up writing.
This is a good tip particularly to those new
to the blogosphere. Brief but very precise information… Many thanks for
sharing this one. A must read post!
Hey very nice blog!
I’ll immediately take hold of your rss as I can’t
find your email subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service.
Do you have any? Please let me recognise in order that I may subscribe.
Thanks.