Fecha de publicación: Sábado 17 de septiembre de 2016 -- 11:35

Una mujer muere al explotar una cápsula de cocaína en su estómago

Puesto fronterizo Bolivia - Argentina. (GAMV)

Una mujer de 28 años proveniente de Santa Cruz falleció el viernes en la población potosina de Villazón, momentos antes de cruzar la frontera con la Argentina a causa que en su estómago explotó una cápsula con cocaína, informó a Radio Fides Juan Torrejón fiscal asignado al caso.

“Una mujer desfalleció al intentar pasar el puesto fronterizo con la Argentina el viernes. Al ser trasladad a un centro médico descubrieron que al interior de su estómago tenía 89 cápsulas de cocaína y que una de ellas estalló y fue lo que causó su muerte”, indico el funcionario del Ministerio Público. Las 89 capsulas una vez pesada por la Policía dieron el resultado de 1 kilo 202 gramos.

Torrejón indicó que la persona fallecida de acuerdo a los documentos encontrados en sus pertenencias tenía 28 años vivía en la ciudad de Santa Cruz en la zona de El Plan 3000 y tomó un bus a Villazón el martes pasado y también tenía un pasaje vía terrestre desde la Quiaca hasta Buenos Aires, no quiso dar la identidad “por motivos de investigación”.

“Según las primeras investigaciones comprobamos que la fallecida era parte de un grupo de cuatro personas, todas provenientes de Santa Cruz y con destino a Buenos Aires en la Argentina, pero no pudimos determinar quiénes eran, pero entregamos el dato a la policía argentina”, agregó Torrejón.

VILLAZÓN/Fides

