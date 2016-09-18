Embajador de la Unión Europea presenta cartas credenciales

El nuevo embajador de la Unión Europea (UE), León de la Torre Krais. (PP), presentó el domingo sus cartas credenciales al presidente en ejercicio, Álvaro García Linera, en un acto protocolar que se desarrolló en Palacio de Gobierno, en la ciudad de La Paz.
De la Torre fue recibido en Palacio Quemado por el jefe de la Casa de Gobierno y conducidos ante el Jefe de Estado.
Las Cartas Credenciales son documentos oficiales mediante los cuales el Jefe de Estado remitente presenta al Embajador Extraordinario y Plenipotenciario, como su representante diplomático en el país de destino.
García Linera se entrevistó por unos minutos con el diplomático europeo, oportunidad en la que el embajador reafirmó la amistad de los países a los que representa con Bolivia, en el marco del respeto, cooperación y colaboración.
A la salida del diplomático, los músicos de las Fuerzas Armadas (FFAA) acompañaron la entonación de los himnos de Bolivia y de la Unión Europea en un saludo a los símbolos patrios.
La Unión Europea enfoca su presencia en Bolivia en varias áreas principales, entre ellas, la lucha contra la pobreza, seguridad alimentaria, fortalecimiento del Estado y democracia, agua potable, medio ambiente y educación.
LA PAZ/Con datos de ABI
