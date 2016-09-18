Heraldo Muñoz: Chile enfrenta escenario “más positivo” en demanda boliviana en La Haya

Tres años después de que Bolivia presentara ante la Corte de La Haya su demanda marítima, Chile enfrenta un escenario “más positivo” que en ningún caso le obligará a ceder territorio, afirmó el canciller chileno Heraldo Muñoz.
Tras las presentaciones de los argumentos escritos de Bolivia y Chile, la Corte Internacional de Justicia de La Haya (CIJ) afirmó que su sentencia definitiva tendrá que ver sólo con “una eventual existencia de una obligación jurídica de negociar“, aseveró Muñoz en una entrevista difundida este domingo por el diario chileno El Mercurio.
La sentencia final de la CIJ no se pronunciará sobre “si Bolivia tiene derecho a un acceso soberano ni tampoco, en caso de que existiese esa obligación (a negociar), cuál debe ser el resultado. Enfrentamos un escenario más positivo“, expresó Muñoz.
Bolivia presentó la demanda ante la CIJ en el 2013 intentando resolver su centenaria exigencia de una salida al mar tras la guerra librada a fines del siglo XIX. Mientras que nuestro país argumenta que las consecuencias del conflicto fueron zanjadas en un Tratado de Paz que suscribió con Bolivia en 1904.
Los agentes de ambos países solicitaron el martes a la CIJ una segunda ronda de alegaciones escritas y un posterior cronograma de argumentación oral.
“Enfrentaremos lo que viene con serenidad, sabiendo además, que hemos presentado una contramemoria contundente en términos históricos y jurídicos”, afirmó Muñoz.
Nuestro país presentó en junio pasado otra demanda ante la CIJ para que dirima si el cauce del río Silala tiene un curso natural hacia su territorio desde su nacimiento en Bolivia, o si fue desviado artificialmente como aseguran las autoridades bolivianas.
