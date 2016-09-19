Consolidada el Autogobierno Indígena de Charagua Iyambae

Con la elección de 46 autoridades el fin de semana pasado Charagua dejó de ser un Gobierno Municipal Autónomo, para convertirse así en el primer Autogobierno Indígena de Charagua Iyambae.
El proceso comenzó la última semana de agosto con la realización de asambleas regionales en Charagua Norte, Charagua Sur, Alto Isoso, Bajo Charagua Estación, Bajo Isoso y Charagua pueblo, en todos se eligieron a los que conformarán el órgano de decisión colectiva, órgano legislativo y ejecutivo.
El último fin de semana se realizó la asamblea, que eligió a Belarmino Solano como Responsable de la Gestión y Administración Pública del Autogobierno Indígena, o TRI (Tëtarembiokuai Reta Imborika), que es una función similar a la de un Alcalde. Además del TRI, también se eligió a los tres representantes mayores de los parques de conservación: Gabriel Guarci, delegado del Parque Nacional Kaa Iya del Gran Chaco; Edil Mercado, del Parque Nacional Otuquis; y a Rubén Ortiz, del Área de Conservación e Importancia Ecológica Ñembi Guasu.
El presidente del TED cruceño, Eulogio Núñez, destacó la participación de las personas seleccionadas que ahora asumirán nuevas funciones. “Fue muy grato acompañar este proceso de fortalecimiento de la democracia intercultural y paritaria. Felicitamos a las autoridades electas que ahora tienen el trabajo de construir y proyectar a Charagua Iyambae con diálogo intercultural”, fueron las palabras de Núñez al culminar el trabajo.
Las nuevas autoridades serán posesionadas en el mes de enero, donde desaparecerá el actual Gobierno Autónomo Municipal.
SANTA CRUZ/Fides
