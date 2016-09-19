Fecha de publicación: Lunes 19 de septiembre de 2016 -- 19:42

El Alto: Alcaldía prohíbe venta de bebidas alcohólicas el 21 de septiembre

La Alcaldía de El Alto recordó este lunes que el 21 de septiembre, día del estudiante y del amor, fue declarado por el Gobierno Municipal como “el día de no bebida”, por tanto está prohibida la venta y consumo de bebidas alcohólicas.

La decisión fue asumida el año 2010 mediante la ordenanza municipal 143, la norma prohíbe el consumo y el expendio de bebidas alcohólicas cada 21 de septiembre, desde las cero hasta las 24.00 horas.

“El control estará a través de la Intendencia municipal y los guardias municipales, si evidencian la venta harán suspender la venta de bebidas alcohólicas”, explicó el presidente del Concejo Municipal de El Alto, Edgar Calderón.

Sin embargo Calderón aclaró que la ordenanza no establece ningún tipo de sanción. “Esta norma desde el ámbito jurídico se llama norma constructiva porque no señala una sanción específica para quien incumpla, pero de todas maneras contribuye al desarrollo regular del ser humano porque la bebida alcohólica perturba”, indicó.

Pidió a los jóvenes que celebrarán el día de la primavera y a los enamorados que celebrarán el día del amor que eviten el consumo de bebidas alcohólicas porque el consumo de estas bebidas trae consecuencias negativas.

EL ALTO/Fides

