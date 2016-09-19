Expresidente del BCB estima que el crecimiento será menor al 4,5 %

El expresidente del Banco Central de Bolivia (BCB), Juan Antonio Morales, estimó este lunes que la tasa de crecimiento de la economía boliviana este año no superará el 4,5 por ciento, como proyectó el Gobierno.

“Yo no soy autoridad pero yo tengo la sospecha de que no llegamos al 4,5 por ciento”, dijo Morales.

A inicios de este año el Ejecutivo proyectó un crecimiento del Producto Interno Bruto (PIB) de 5,01 por ciento aunque en la última semana el ministro de Economía, Luis Arce Catacora, dijo que esta estimación podría bajar a 4,8 ó 4,7 por ciento en el peor de los casos.

El economista explicó que factores como la caída de las exportaciones, la disminución de la inversión extranjera directa y los fenómenos climatológicos, como la sequía, harán que la economía del país no llegue a crecer como se estimaba a principios de este año.

“Yo creo que va estar por debajo del 4,5 por ciento, no me animo a arriesgar una cifra porque es siempre muy difícil hacer pronósticos sobre cuál va ser el crecimiento, pero yo no creo que vaya a ser de 4,5 por ciento”, indicó.

Morales consideró que es una mala noticia para los trabajadores que esperaban el segundo aguinaldo pues para pagar el beneficio, la tasa de crecimiento debe estar por encima del 4,5 por ciento, sin embargo aseguró que será un alivio para las empresas y microempresas que tiene que cumplir con el doble aguinaldo.

En criterio del expresidente del BCB, si bien no hay crisis catastrófica en el país se debe realizar algunos ajustes.

LA PAZ/Fides