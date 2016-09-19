Feria del Libro de La Paz cumple sus metas

La gerente general de la Cámara Departamental del Libro, Tatiana Azeñas, informó que vigésima primera Feria del Libro de la ciudad de La Paz se superó la expectativa en número de visitantes.
“El año pasado fueron 142.000 visitas, este año nuestro límite, nuestra meta era 150.000 visitantes y nos parece que la vamos a superar inclusive, entonces estamos muy contentos por llegar a estas metas”, precisó.
Azeñas explicó que la cantidad de visitantes incluye a las personas que ingresaron gratuitamente a la Feria, entre ellos, niños y personas de la tercera edad.
Asimismo, informó que durante los 12 días de Feria se realizaron 150 actividades gratuitas para jóvenes y niños, además de “300 actividades culturales”.
Adelantó que una vez concluida la Feria del Libro, la Cámara Departamental del Libro realizará post ferias en áreas periurbanas de la ciudad de La Paz.
“Después de esto vamos a tener post feria que está dirigido sobre todo a las zonas periféricas, vamos a estar haciendo post ferias en los macro distritos, entonces vamos a llevar parte de las actividades que hemos tenido para niñas, niños y jóvenes a los macro distritos de manera gratuita”, sostuvo.
La vigésimo primera Feria del Libro de La Paz se realizó del 7 al 18 de septiembre, en el campo ferial ‘Chuquiago Marka’.
LA PAZ/Con datos de la FIL
Keep this going please, great job!
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know a lot about this, like
you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you could
do with some pics to drive the message home a bit, but instead of that, this is
fantastic blog. An excellent read. I’ll definitely be back.
Hi! Someone in my Myspace group shared this website with us so I came
to give it a look. I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting this to my followers!
Wonderful blog and wonderful style and design.
I was suggested this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as
nobody else know such detailed about my difficulty.
You are amazing! Thanks!
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. I really appreciate your efforts and I am waiting for your further post thank you once again.
Hmm it seems like your blog ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess I’ll
just sum it up what I submitted and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.
I too am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to the whole thing.
Do you have any helpful hints for novice blog writers?
I’d certainly appreciate it.
It’s truly a nice and helpful piece of info. I am
glad that you just shared this useful info with us. Please keep us informed like this.
Thanks for sharing.
Article writing is also a excitement, if you be acquainted with
after that you can write if not it is complex to write.
Today, I went to the beach front with my children. I found a sea shell
and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She
placed the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear.
She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is entirely off topic
but I had to tell someone!
What’s up, I would like to subscribe for this blog to get
hottest updates, therefore where can i do it please help.
Hello are using WordPress for your site platform?
I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started
and create my own. Do you require any html coding
expertise to make your own blog? Any help would be really appreciated!