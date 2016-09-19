Huanuni paraliza actividades por falta de agua

Los problemas para la Empresa Minera Huanuni (EMH) no terminan, justo cuando comienza la recuperación por la caída de las cotizaciones ahora afronta las consecuencias de la sequía, ya que la falta de agua en interior mina está afectando la producción, por este problema la EMH tuvo que paralizar sus actividades el jueves y viernes de la semana pasada.
“Nuestros estanques ya están secos por hechos de la naturaleza que no ha llovido esta gestión, se han secado nuestro pozos de agua donde tenemos vertientes de agua para poder bombear y poder trabajar”, explicó a radio Fides Oruro el secretario general del Sindicato Minero Huanuni, Eddy Calle.
El dirigente informó que se está apelando a algunas alternativas, para paliar esta situación, como el bombeo de agua caliente y el traslado del líquido en cisternas.
“En el sector de Pato Grande, del lugar de donde sale agua caliente, hemos tenido que hacer el apoyo correspondiente y bombear mediante bombas sumergibles hacia el tanque principal que está ubicado en Patiño y esto se pueda distribuir a todos los niveles de interior mina”, dijo.
Otra alternativa es el traslado de agua en cisternas, aunque de todos modos –dijo- no deja de ser una solución paliativa hasta que llueva.
Calle lamentó que esta situación haya salido de control y se haya tenido que paralizar actividades. “A consecuencia de la falta de agua hemos tenido que paralizar el día jueves, en horas de la tarde y en horas de la noche, y el viernes de igual manera”, sostuvo.
Para los trabajadores, el nuevo ingenio Lucianita que tiene una inversión de 50 millones de dólares y que está paralizada se convierte en la esperanza de la empresa para mejorar su producción una vez que se concluya la construcción del dique de colas, previsto para marzo de 2017.
Según el dirigente, si bien el proyecto está avanzando no deja de preocupar la suficiente provisión de agua para el moderno ingenio.
ORURO/Fides
