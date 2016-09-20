Fecha de publicación: Martes 20 de septiembre de 2016 -- 11:39

Angelina Jolie y Brad Pitt se divorcian

Angelina Jolie y Brad Pitt. (Archivo)

Angelina Jolie y Brad Pitt. (Archivo)

Angelina Jolie pidió el divorcio a su pareja Brad Pitt por la manera en que la que el actor ha tratado a los seis hijos de la pareja, según informó el portal TMZ, especializado en noticias sobre famosos y el primer medio en informar sobre la separación.

El portal, que cita fuentes conocedoras del conflicto matrimonial, explicó que Angelina Jolie presentó en una corte los documentos judiciales para pedir formalmente el fin de la relación y la custodia de los seis hijos de la pareja.

La noticia también fue confirmada por el canal CNN, que citó fuentes cercanas a la presentación de la petición de divorcio.

La pareja se dio el “sí quiero” en agosto de 2014 en su residencia de Chateau Miraval, en el sureste de Francia, y en una ceremonia íntima que puso la guinda a casi diez años de relación.

Durante sus años juntos, Pitt y Jolie protagonizaron un cuento de amor digno de la película más romántica y ganaron el título de pareja soñada de Hollywood con su compromiso con las causas sociales, su desenfrenada labor profesional y su dedicación a sus seis hijos.

LOS ANGELES, EEUU/Agencias

