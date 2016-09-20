Bolívar y el Tigre juegan el miércoles en La Paz

Los horarios y fechas que programan los ligueros para los partidos de los distintos campeonatos ya no son nada novedosos, resulta que el miércoles en el estadio Hernando Siles, de La Paz se jugarán dos compromisos reprogramados de la tercera fecha del Campeonato Apertura, lo curioso es que uno será a partir de las 15:00 y el otro a las 20:00.
Esos encuentros debían jugarse entre el 24 y 25 de agosto, pero debido a la participación de los equipos nacionales (Real Potosí, Blooming y Bolívar) en la Copa Sudamericana la comisión técnica de la Liga tuvo que “acomodar” los cotejos de la fecha tres en un rol que además está comprimido, para peor de males de los clubes involucrados los horarios no los favorece para nada.
En el caso de Bolívar que debe enfrentar a Nacional Potosí a las 15:00 del miércoles, la dirigencia se vio obligada a lanzar un “combo” que es el de dos por uno, vale decir que el hincha celeste que compre su boleto podrá ingresar al escenario deportivo con su “invitado”, además sólo se habilitarán dos sectores del Hernando Siles, preferencia y general las entradas tendrán un costo único, bolivianos 20.
La hora del juego no cayó nada bien a los directivos, quienes en su momento expresaron su molestia pero finalmente no fueron atendidos, la respuesta de la comisión técnica fue que los dirigentes de los dos clubes (Bolívar y Nacional Potosí) debían sentarse para dialogar, algo que finalmente no ocurrió. Además la plantilla de la Villa Imperial pidió jugar en ese horario ya que el lunes visitó a Blooming, horas después se trasladaron a la ciudad de La Paz.
Pero no es el único encuentro que se jugará el miércoles en la ciudad de La Paz el plantel de The Strongest recibe la visita de Real Potosí a las 20:00, para ese compromiso los directivos del Tigre también convocaron a los hinchas para que llenen el estadio Siles, además anunciaron que el costo de las entradas serán económicas, en fin.
La fecha tres se completará el día jueves, en Warnes un dolido Sport Boys enfrentará a Blooming en el estadio Edgar Peña Gutiérrez, donde el técnico Xabier Azkargorta espera sumar sus tres primeros puntos en casa, desde que debutó (tras hacerse cargo del equipo) en este torneo sólo consiguió una unidad (perdió ante Universitario y empató contra The Strongest).
Mientras que el pasado miércoles 24 de agosto (por la tercera fecha) se jugaron los siguientes partidos, en la ciudad de Santa Cruz el equipo de Oriente Petrolero le ganó a Guabirá por 1 a 0, mientras que en Sucre la plantilla de Wilstermann logró una valiosa victoria ante Universitario en el estadio Patria (4-1).
Entre tanto, en Yacuiba el equipo de Petrolero le ganó a San José por 2 a 1, ese encuentro fue reprogramado en dos ocasiones, primero debía jugarse el jueves 25, pero los conflictos sociales impidieron que emprenda viaje, después se anunció que se jugaría el sábado 27, finalmente se disputó el domingo 28 ante la molestia del cuerpo técnico del santo.
LA PAZ/APG
