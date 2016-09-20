El 25 por ciento de denuncias de trata de personas son en El Alto

El 25 por ciento de la trata y tráfico de personas ocurre en la ciudad de El Alto según aseguró Patricia Bustamante del Centro de Capacitación y Servicio para la Integración de la Mujer (Cecasem) con base en un estudio que realizó su organización en 2015.
“En 2015 se denunció a la Policía en Bolivia 635 casos de trata y tráfico de personas, entre adultos y menores de edad de los que el 25 por ciento fueron en la ciudad de El Alto, eso equivale a 160 denuncias”, indicó Bustamante.
Para la investigadora la tendencia de considerar a El Alto como una ciudad donde la trata y tráfico de personas es alta, continúa en 2016, pues de 368 casos denunciados a la Policía por lo menos 80 fue en esa ciudad.
“El Alto es una ciudad en expansión y por tanto crece cada día. Este crecimiento es sin control alguno en todos los campos tanto legales como ilegales, y es obvio que ante este panorama de falta de supervisión, el delito de la trata y tráfico de personas crece”, prosiguió Bustamante.
Para componente Cecasem este crecimiento permanente hace que los controles por parte de la Alcaldía, la Policía u otras instituciones sean poco efectivo, pues cierran un local en una zona y el mismo día se abren dos en otra y al ser clandestinos no tienen registro y por tanto sin ninguna supervisión de institución gubernamental o social, y esto es un incentivo para la trata y tráfico de personas.
En criterio de Bustamante la lucha contra este delito es la coordinación entre los sectores sociales como las juntas de vecinos, asociaciones de padres de familia de las unidades educativas, Alcaldía y Policía, para enfrentar a este delito mediante el control y las acciones permanentes.
EL ALTO/Fides
