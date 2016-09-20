Fecha de publicación: Martes 20 de septiembre de 2016 -- 10:34

Evo viaja a EEUU a buscar un crédito de $us 100 millones

El presidente Evo Morales en conferencia de prensa. (ABI)

El presidente Evo Morales en conferencia de prensa. (ABI)

El presidente Evo Morales informó el martes que uno de los objetivos de su viaje a Estados Unido es el de conseguir un crédito de 100 millones de dólares para apoyar a los productores agrícolas que son víctimas de la sequía.

“Me voy a NNUU para participar y aprovechar con instituciones, conversando con ministros del área económica vamos a buscar nuevos 100 millones de dólares de crédito disponible para problema agropecuario”, explicó en conferencia de prensa en Santa Cruz

Después agregó: “A veces cuando se presenta problema de emergencia no se puede disponer de recursos económicos (…) pero tenemos 80 millones de dólares de libre disposición para pequeños productores, tomando en cuenta la campaña de verano no queremos que sea un problema”, dijo.

Morales explicó que se dispuso esos recursos para “levantar” la producción agropecuaria, más aún cuando la sequía afectó bastante la campaña de invierno, en particular en la parte oriental del país.

El lunes el jefe de Estado anunció que los jefes de organismos internacionales financieros como el Banco Mundial, Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo y la Corporación Andina de Fomento solicitaron sostener reuniones en Nueva York.

La sequía en Bolivia afectó 290.000 hectáreas de cultivos y 360.000 cabezas de ganado en 142 municipios de ocho departamentos del país, según información del viceministro de Defensa Civil, Oscar Cabrera, el 14 de septiembre, quien descartó que esa situación afecte los precios de los productos agrícolas y el abastecimiento.

SANTA CRUZ/Fides

,
