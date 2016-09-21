CAF prestará $us 70 millones a Bolivia

El presidente del Banco de Desarrollo de América Latina (CAF), Enrique García, informó el miércoles, luego de reunirse con el presidente Evo Morales, que ese organismo brindará un crédito de 70 millones de dólares, para fortalecer al sector agrícola del país andino amazónico.
Para ese cometido, indicó que un equipo de la CAF y del Gobierno boliviano trabaja en la operación para que se apruebe rápidamente.
“En ese sentido le hemos manifestado (al presidente Evo Morales) que los equipos de la CAF y del Gobierno (de Bolivia) están trabajando en una operación para que se apruebe rápidamente 70 millones de dólares, que van a servir exactamente para ayudar en esto”, confirmó en entrevista con medios estatales.
En la reunión entre Morales y García también participaron el canciller David Choquehuanca y el ministro de Planificación, René Orellana.
García explicó que la CAF determinó apoyar al sector agrícola, a solicitud del Gobierno boliviano, ante las dificultades financieras registradas.
Asimismo, el Presidente de la CAF informó que en ese encuentro reiteró a Morales el compromiso de esa entidad financiera para apoyar el desarrollo de Bolivia.
“Nosotros estamos muy comprometidos con Bolivia, tenemos un nivel de participación que es de los más importantes, somos la principal fuente de financiamiento de Bolivia y creo que los proyectos que hemos financiado, especialmente en infraestructura y temas de agua y desarrollo a la micro empresa, han sido exitosos”, mencionó.
NUEVA YORK/Tomado de ABI
