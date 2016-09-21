El IBCE cree que el crecimiento será menor del 4,5%

El gerente general del Instituto Boliviano de Comercio Exterior (IBCE), Gary Rodríguez, anticipó que el crecimiento para este año estará por debajo del 4,5 por ciento y no como proyectó el Gobierno que estaría entre el 5 y el 4.8 por ciento.
“No se puede soñar en economía cuando las condiciones objetivas no están dándose de la forma que se habían previsto, de tal manera que podemos aspirar a crecer más del 4 por ciento, eso es casi seguro que va ser así, ahora rebasar el 4,5 por ciento para poder pagar el segundo aguinaldo es algo que definitivamente no se lo puede asegurar a estas alturas”, explicó según un reporte de radio Fides Santa Cruz.
Rodríguez aseguró que “el pronóstico es verdaderamente reservado”, no obstante recordó las proyecciones de los organismos internacionales que anticiparon que el crecimiento será del “cuatro por ciento o un poquito más que eso, muy lejos de lo que se preveía el propio Presupuesto General del Estado (PGE) que Bolivia va crecer un 5 por ciento”.
En su criterio el crecimiento del país depende de algunos factores como los precios de minerales, hidrocarburos y la sequía.
“Esperemos cerrar bien (este año) pero todo va depender de cómo se comporten los precios de aquí en adelante, hay una leve recuperación en el caso de los minerales, no así en lo que respecta en el petróleo que sigue por debajo de los 50 dólares el barril y eso impacta en la cotización de nuestro precio de venta de gas. Que vemos a decir del sector agropecuario tan golpeado como está, por motivo de la sequía y las plagas”, sostuvo.
SANTA CRUZ/Fides
