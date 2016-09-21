Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 21 de septiembre de 2016 -- 12:35

El IBCE cree que el crecimiento será menor del 4,5%

Crecimiento de este año será menor del 4,5%, según el IBCE.

Crecimiento de este año será menor del 4,5%, según el IBCE.

El gerente general del Instituto Boliviano de Comercio Exterior (IBCE), Gary Rodríguez, anticipó que el crecimiento para este año estará por debajo del 4,5 por ciento y no como proyectó el Gobierno que estaría entre el 5 y el 4.8 por ciento.

“No se puede soñar en economía cuando las condiciones objetivas no están dándose de la forma que se habían previsto, de tal manera que podemos aspirar a crecer más del 4 por ciento, eso es casi seguro que va ser así, ahora rebasar el 4,5 por ciento para poder pagar el segundo aguinaldo es algo que definitivamente no se lo puede asegurar a estas alturas”, explicó según un reporte de radio Fides Santa Cruz.

Rodríguez aseguró que “el pronóstico es verdaderamente reservado”, no obstante recordó las proyecciones de los organismos internacionales que anticiparon que el crecimiento será del “cuatro por ciento o un poquito más que eso, muy lejos de lo que se preveía el propio Presupuesto General del Estado (PGE) que Bolivia va crecer un 5 por ciento”.

En su criterio el crecimiento del país depende de algunos factores como los precios de minerales, hidrocarburos y la sequía.

“Esperemos cerrar bien (este año) pero todo va depender de cómo se comporten los precios de aquí en adelante, hay una leve recuperación en el caso de los minerales, no así en lo que respecta en el petróleo que sigue por debajo de los 50 dólares el barril y eso impacta en la cotización de nuestro precio de venta de gas. Que vemos a decir del sector agropecuario tan golpeado como está, por motivo de la sequía y las plagas”, sostuvo.

SANTA CRUZ/Fides

,
19 comments on “El IBCE cree que el crecimiento será menor del 4,5%

  1. It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d certainly donate to this excellent blog!
    I suppose for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account.
    I look forward to fresh updates and will talk about this website with my Facebook group.
    Chat soon!

    Responder

  3. I like the helpful info you provide to your articles.
    I will bookmark your weblog and check once more right here regularly.
    I’m rather sure I will be told a lot of new stuff proper right here!
    Best of luck for the following!

    Responder

  4. Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your blog and in accession capital to assert that I get in fact enjoyed
    account your blog posts. Anyway I’ll be subscribing to your feeds
    and even I achievement you access consistently quickly.

    Responder

  10. Do you have a spam problem on this blog; I also am a blogger, and I was curious about your situation; we have created some nice practices and we are looking to swap
    techniques with others, why not shoot me an email if
    interested.

    Responder

  11. You’re so cool! I do not believe I’ve read through anything like
    this before. So wonderful to discover someone with genuine thoughts on this topic.
    Really.. many thanks for starting this up. This web site is one thing that is required on the internet, someone with a bit of originality!

    Responder

  12. I am really inspired with your writing skills as smartly as with the format on your blog.
    Is this a paid theme or did you customize it your self?
    Either way stay up the excellent high quality writing, it is rare to peer
    a great weblog like this one these days..

    Responder

  14. Hey there! I realize this is sort of off-topic but I needed to ask.
    Does running a well-established blog like yours take a large amount of work?
    I’m completely new to blogging however I do write in my diary every day.
    I’d like to start a blog so I can share my personal experience and views online.
    Please let me know if you have any kind of suggestions or tips for brand
    new aspiring bloggers. Appreciate it!

    Responder

  17. Hi! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website before but after browsing
    through a few of the articles I realized it’s new to me.
    Anyways, I’m definitely delighted I found it and I’ll be
    bookmarking it and checking back often!

    Responder

  19. I am extremely impressed with your writing skills
    and also with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did
    you customize it yourself? Either way keep up the
    excellent quality writing, it is rare to see a great blog like
    this one these days.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>