Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 21 de septiembre de 2016 -- 18:41

Evo agradece a Naciones Unidas por el CIJ y pide diálogo a Chile

El presidente Evo Morales en la Asamblea de Naciones Unidas. (ONU)

El preside Evo Morales en su participación en la 71 Asamblea General de la Organización de Naciones Unidas agradeció al organismo por la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ) de la Haya y pidió un resolución justa en la demanda que entabló Bolivia contra Chile por un acceso soberano al océano Pacifico y también pidió a retomar el diálogo con el país transandino .

“Quiero destacar que la ONU haya creado una institución tan importante como es la CIJ para que se pueda resolver de manera pacíficas los conflictos y controversias internacionales. Confiamos que la Corte hará justicia”, indicó el Presidente y después agregó “Entendemos que estos son tiempos de diálogo, de trabajar de manera conjunta en soluciones que nos permitan resolver los temas pendientes, de forma pacífica y en el marco de la verdadera integración de los pueblos”.

Más adelante, Morales al referirse a Chile sostuvo “”Invitamos a Chile a poner fin a uno de los conflictos más largos de  la historia latinoamericana, cuya solución es todavía una deuda pendiente entre nuestros pueblos. La solución a este conflicto no será solo en beneficio del pueblo boliviano, sino que beneficiará al pueblo chileno y a la integración de América Latina. Estoy seguro que encontraremos una solución en que todos seamos ganadores”.

“Chile reconoció expresamente y en reiteradas oportunidades durante más de un siglo que la imperiosa necesidad de que nuestro país vuelva a ser un Estado costero, comprometiéndose a negociar con Bolivia a restituir su cualidad marítima. Bolivia ha confiado de buena fe en todos esos compromisos políticos que constituyen los fundamentos sobre los que se basa nuestra demanda presentada ante la Corte Internacional de Justicia”, complemento el presidente Morales ante los mandatarios presentes.

También recordó que el 24 de septiembre de 2015 el CIJ se declaró “competente” para conocer el caso, después que Chile objetara la competencia del tribunal para pronunciarse sobre la demanda.

NUEVA YORK, EEUU/Fides

