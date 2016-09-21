Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 21 de septiembre de 2016 -- 13:32

Senador Murillo acusa al Presidente de favorecer a su Fundación

El senador opositor Arturo Murillo. (Internet)

El senador opositor Arturo Murillo denunció este miércoles que el presidente Evo Morales estaría incurriendo en el delito de tráfico de influencias al otorgar contratos de publicidad,  mediante entidades del Estado, al canal de televisión Abya Yala que es parte de la fundación que pertenece –según aseguró- a Morales.

“Cómo no va ser un problema la corrupción cuando el presidente Evo Morales está haciéndole dar a su fundación que es Abya Yala, le está haciendo dar contratos”, dijo.

Murillo aseguró que Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos (YPFB) le da contratos “al canal de televisión Abya Yala, fundación Juan Evo Morales, legalmente representada por Catherine María Emilia Gumucio quien fue representante del Presidente en la ciudad de Cochabamba”.

“Tenemos otro contrato también de Yacimientos que muestra con la Fundación Abya Yala de Juan Evo Morales Aima por difusión de campaña. Acata tenemos varios contratos, solamente les vamos a presentar algunos de 200 mil, de 49 mil, 49 mil, de la Agencia de Hidrocarburos, de Probolivia, Escuela de Gestión Pública, en una primera pasado estamos hablando de 1.600.000 en contratos”, indicó.

Según Murillo, todos estos contratos son una clara muestra de que existe un “tráfico de influencias”, lo que le preocupa.

“Lo último, dice que el canal que ahora encabeza Pablo Groux, exministro del presidente Morales, fue creado con millonaria donación del expresidente iraní, le ha dado tres millones de dólares. Toda donación que recibe nuestro Presidente es para el Estado, no puede ser que ese dinero se lo haya metido al bolsillo y haya creado una Fundación”, cuestionó.

A finales de agosto el senador Murillo también denunció la transferencia de tres vehículos que hizo el Ministerio de la Presidencia a la Fundación privada Abya Yala.

LA PAZ/Fides

,
