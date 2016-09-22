En el aeropuerto de Alcantarí “llueve más adentro que afuera”

A los cuatro meses de ser entregado el aeropuerto de Alacantarí en Chuquisaca mostró la tarde del miércoles un deterioro acelerado, pues la cubierta del techo no cubrió el interior de estructura, mojando todos los ambientes y causando molestias a pasajeros y personas que trabajan en la terminal aérea.
Uno de los pasajeros presente en la tarde de miércoles en el aeropuerto relató a Radio Loyola que “adentro llovía más que afuera y nadie salía de su sorpresa de esta al interior de un aeropuerto con paraguas y más si es una obra entregada hace cuatro meses”.
La tarde del miércoles llovió en la zona de Yamparaez, donde se encuentra el aeropuerto, por más de una hora y las fallas en el techo comenzaron a mostrarse a los diez minutos de iniciado el chubasco.
Ante esta sorpresa los operadores de las líneas aéreas y otras instituciones, que tienen dependencias en la terminal aérea, la lluvia ingresaba por el techo, como si este no existiera, por lo que se pusieron en aprietos a los empleados de las empresas, quienes debieron improvisar cobertores para computadoras, mesas, mostradores y otros objetos que están al interior de la terminal y eran dañados por el agua.
Algunas personas que corrían a buscar refugio también resbalaron en el piso mojado.
La Gobernación de Chuquisaca hizo conocer que pedirá un informe de inmediato al Ministerio de Obras Públicas para conocer todo la referente a la estructura del techo, anunció el secretario de Comunicación de la Gobernación de Chuquisaca, Jairo Arancibia.
El aeropuerto Internacional de Alacantarí fue entregado de manera oficial el 25 de mayo de 2016, pero anteriormente se entregó por partes en 2014 y 2015.
Sus operaciones tardaron en comenzar, por dos motivos: la falta de agua potable al interior de la estructura y las malas condiciones del camino de Sucre al puerto aéreo.
SUCRE/Loyola – Sucre
You made some decent points there. I looked on the net to find out more about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this website.
Hi there, I wish for to subscribe for this webpage to
get most recent updates, therefore where can i do it please help.
Hi, I log on to your blog on a regular basis. Your writing style is witty,
keep it up!
It’s really a cool and useful piece of info. I am satisfied that
you shared this helpful info with us. Please stay us up to date
like this. Thanks for sharing.
In fact no matter if someone doesn’t understand after that its up to other viewers that they
will help, so here it occurs.
It’s amazing in support of me to have a web page, which is beneficial for my know-how.
thanks admin
I was curious if you ever considered changing the layout of
your site? Its very well written; I love what youve got to
say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of
content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or 2 images.
Maybe you could space it out better?
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger.
I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post.
Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks!
What i do not understood is in fact how you are not
actually much more smartly-preferred than you may be right now.
You’re very intelligent. You understand thus considerably
with regards to this subject, produced me personally imagine it from
a lot of various angles. Its like women and men are not interested until it
is one thing to do with Girl gaga! Your individual stuffs great.
At all times handle it up!
Hi there to all, the contents existing at this web
site are truly amazing for people experience, well, keep up the nice work fellows.
Thanks for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a leisure account it.
Glance complicated to more introduced agreeable from you!
By the way, how could we keep up a correspondence?
Hi there i am kavin, its my first occasion to commenting anywhere,
when i read this article i thought i could also make comment due to this brilliant paragraph.
Hey just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a few of the images aren’t loading correctly.
I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different
internet browsers and both show the same outcome.
Quality content is the secret to be a focus for the users to pay a quick visit the web
site, that’s what this website is providing.
I every time used to read piece of writing in news papers but now
as I am a user of internet therefore from now I
am using net for articles or reviews, thanks to web.
It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d without a doubt donate to this
outstanding blog! I suppose for now i’ll settle for bookmarking
and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to brand new updates and will talk about this site with my Facebook group.
Talk soon!
At this moment I am ready to do my breakfast, afterward having my breakfast coming yet again to read more news.
Good post. I learn something new and challenging on sites I stumbleupon everyday.
It’s always exciting to read through content from
other writers and use something from other sites.
Hmm it looks like your blog ate my first comment (it was super
long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I wrote and say,
I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I too am
an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to everything.
Do you have any tips for first-time blog writers? I’d really appreciate it.
Amazing things here. I’m very happy to see your post.
Thank you a lot and I am having a look ahead to touch you.
Will you please drop me a mail?