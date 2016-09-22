Fecha de publicación: Jueves 22 de septiembre de 2016 -- 13:01

En el aeropuerto de Alcantarí “llueve más adentro que afuera”

Mostradores de la líneas aéreas en el aeropuerto de Alcantarí. (Youtube)

A los cuatro meses de ser entregado el aeropuerto de Alacantarí en Chuquisaca mostró la tarde del miércoles un deterioro acelerado, pues la cubierta del techo no cubrió el interior de estructura, mojando todos los ambientes y causando molestias a pasajeros y personas que trabajan en la terminal aérea.

Uno de los pasajeros presente en la tarde de miércoles en el aeropuerto relató a Radio Loyola que “adentro llovía más que afuera y nadie salía de su sorpresa de esta al interior de un aeropuerto con paraguas y más si es una obra entregada hace cuatro meses”.

La tarde del miércoles llovió en la zona de Yamparaez, donde se encuentra el aeropuerto, por más de una hora y las fallas en el techo comenzaron a mostrarse a los diez minutos de iniciado el chubasco.

Ante esta sorpresa los operadores de las líneas aéreas y otras instituciones, que tienen dependencias en la terminal aérea, la lluvia ingresaba por el techo, como si este no existiera, por lo que se pusieron en aprietos a los empleados de las empresas, quienes debieron improvisar cobertores para computadoras, mesas, mostradores y otros objetos que están al interior  de la terminal y eran dañados por el agua.

Algunas personas que corrían a buscar refugio también resbalaron en el piso mojado.

28508f96-766b-4819-bdb3-e25a137380f8La Gobernación de Chuquisaca hizo conocer que pedirá un informe de inmediato al Ministerio de Obras Públicas para conocer todo la referente a la estructura del techo, anunció el secretario de Comunicación de la Gobernación de Chuquisaca, Jairo Arancibia.

El aeropuerto Internacional de Alacantarí fue entregado de manera oficial el 25 de mayo de 2016, pero anteriormente se entregó por partes en 2014 y 2015.

Sus operaciones tardaron en comenzar, por dos motivos: la falta de agua potable al interior de la estructura y las malas condiciones del camino de Sucre al puerto aéreo.

SUCRE/Loyola – Sucre

