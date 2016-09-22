En EUA Evo niega que seguirá en el poder después de 2020

El presidente boliviano Evo Morales negó el jueves que aspire mantenerse en el poder después de culminar en 2020 su mandato actual en declaraciones efectuada en Nueva York, Estados Unidos de América (EUA).
“No entiendan que aquí estamos insinuando modificación nuevamente a la constitución ni el referendo”, dijo el mandatario durante una conferencia de prensa que ofreció en las Naciones Unidas, donde asistió a su Asamblea General.
Morales negó también haber impulsado el referendo celebrado en febrero que infructuosamente buscó una reforma constitucional que le habría permitido postularse a un cuarto período consecutivo en 2019.
“No ha sido propuesta de Evo ese referendo, modificar la constitución y habilitar a Evo nuevamente como candidato”, indicó.
Morales sufrió en ese referendo su primera derrota electoral en medio de fuertes denuncias de corrupción que han involucrado a una ex novia suya investigada por tráfico de influencias a favor de una empresa china que se adjudicó millonarios proyectos gubernamentales.
El jefe de estado aseguró haber escuchado a “algunos compañeros” conversar sobre la posibilidad de realizar un segundo referendo para la reforma constitucional pero se deslindó de esa idea.
“No es Evo, quiero decir. Repito, quiero batir todos los récords desde la fundación de la república. Contento. Quiero ser el mejor presidente. Es mi gran deseo. Y yo acabo mi gestión constitucional el 22 de enero del 2020″, agregó.
Morales partió el jueves de Nueva York, rumbo a Ginebra, Suiza, donde participará de una cumbre de Derechos Humanos de Naciones Unidas (NNUU).
NUEVA YORK, EUA/Agencias
