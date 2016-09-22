Insulza critica el discurso de Evo en la ONU

El agente chileno ante la Corte Internacional de Justicia de La Haya (CIJ), José Miguel Insulza, criticó el discurso del Presidente de Bolivia, Evo Morales, en la Asamblea General de la ONU, donde volvió a plantear su exigencia a Chile de una salida al mar.
El ex secretario general de la OEA respaldó las palabras del canciller chileno Heraldo Muñóz, quien tildó de “falta de respeto” hacia la CIJ el actuar de Morales, y aseguró que haber presentado el tema en dos organismos de la ONU a la vez “no es bien visto”.
“Nos parece impropio (…) Si usted va a la Corte de justicia a plantear un tema, no lo plantea en la Asamblea General (…) Esta dualidad le puede jugar en contra a Bolivia. Lo que se llama la presión por vía diplomática no es muy bien visto, ni en la corte ni en ningún organismo internacional”, dijo en entrevista a un medio de su país.
En ese sentido, explicó que tanto la Asamblea General como la CIJ, son órganos “principales” de las Naciones Unidas, por lo que el ex ministro afirmó que haber presentado el tema en los dos es algo “grave”.
“Va a haber una respuesta de la cancillería chilena, una por escrito. No se le va a dar gran vuelo a esto, pero es muy molesto que se pasen a llevar normas tradicionales del sistema de solución de controversias”, anunció.
Finalmente aseguró que a pesar de lo que se cree la Cancillería chilena no está “bolivianizada” y sostuvo que ésta “tiene muchos temas, en cambio Bolivia persiste siempre sobre uno solo”.
“No es grato tener que estar saliendo con un solo tema semana a semana, eso es real, pero cuando uno no contesta lo que dice el Presidente Morales, somos acusados de ser dejados atrás por Bolivia. Por eso replicamos y replicamos con tranquilidad y firmeza. No nos vamos a pelear con ellos, no les agredimos y no hemos dicho de ellos ni la centésima parte de las cosas que han dicho de nosotros”, sentenció.
SANTIAGO DE CHILE/Tomado de Emol
Magnificent web site. Lots of helpful info here. I am sending it
to a few pals ans additionally sharing in delicious.
And naturally, thank you in your sweat!
What’s up, everything is going well here and ofcourse every one is sharing information, that’s genuinely good, keep
up writing.
Howdy just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a few of the pictures aren’t loading
correctly. I’m not sure why but I think its a
linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both show the same results.
magnificent put up, very informative. I ponder why the opposite experts of this sector don’t notice this.
You must continue your writing. I am sure, you have a great readers’ base
already!
I simply could not leave your site prior to suggesting
that I actually loved the usual information an individual supply to your visitors?
Is going to be back often in order to check up on new posts
Your style is unique in comparison to other folks I’ve read stuff from.
Thank you for posting when you’ve got the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this
blog.
For most recent news you have to visit world-wide-web and on web I found this website as a most excellent website for most recent updates.
We are a group of volunteers and opening a
brand new scheme in our community. Your website provided
us with helpful info to work on. You’ve done a formidable task and our entire community can be thankful to you.
Oh my goodness! Amazing article dude! Many thanks, However I am having problems with
your RSS. I don’t know why I am unable to subscribe to it.
Is there anybody having identical RSS problems? Anyone who knows the solution will you kindly respond?
Thanx!!