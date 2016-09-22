Insulza critica el discurso de Evo en la ONU

El agente chileno ante la Corte Internacional de Justicia de La Haya (CIJ), José Miguel Insulza, criticó el discurso del Presidente de Bolivia, Evo Morales, en la Asamblea General de la ONU, donde volvió a plantear su exigencia a Chile de una salida al mar.

El ex secretario general de la OEA respaldó las palabras del canciller chileno Heraldo Muñóz, quien tildó de “falta de respeto” hacia la CIJ el actuar de Morales, y aseguró que haber presentado el tema en dos organismos de la ONU a la vez “no es bien visto”.

“Nos parece impropio (…) Si usted va a la Corte de justicia a plantear un tema, no lo plantea en la Asamblea General (…) Esta dualidad le puede jugar en contra a Bolivia. Lo que se llama la presión por vía diplomática no es muy bien visto, ni en la corte ni en ningún organismo internacional”, dijo en entrevista a un medio de su país.

En ese sentido, explicó que tanto la Asamblea General como la CIJ, son órganos “principales” de las Naciones Unidas, por lo que el ex ministro afirmó que haber presentado el tema en los dos es algo “grave”.

“Va a haber una respuesta de la cancillería chilena, una por escrito. No se le va a dar gran vuelo a esto, pero es muy molesto que se pasen a llevar normas tradicionales del sistema de solución de controversias”, anunció.

Finalmente aseguró que a pesar de lo que se cree la Cancillería chilena no está “bolivianizada” y sostuvo que ésta “tiene muchos temas, en cambio Bolivia persiste siempre sobre uno solo”.

“No es grato tener que estar saliendo con un solo tema semana a semana, eso es real, pero cuando uno no contesta lo que dice el Presidente Morales, somos acusados de ser dejados atrás por Bolivia. Por eso replicamos y replicamos con tranquilidad y firmeza. No nos vamos a pelear con ellos, no les agredimos y no hemos dicho de ellos ni la centésima parte de las cosas que han dicho de nosotros”, sentenció.

SANTIAGO DE CHILE/Tomado de Emol