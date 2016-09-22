LA CIJ fija fechas para el proceso Bolivia – Chile

La Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ) informó oficialmente al agente José Miguel Insulza sobre los plazos para la continuación de la demanda marítima boliviana, la que fue presentada el 24 de abril de 2013.
De esta manera, La Haya fijó para el 21 de marzo de 2017 la presentación de la réplica de Bolivia, mientras que la dúplica chilena quedó para el 21 de septiembre del próximo año. Seis meses separarán un procedimiento del otro, los que se darán en la antesala de la elección presidencial y parlamentaria del 19 de noviembre de 2017.
Después de recibir los antecedentes, Insulza los transmitió a la Cancillería, según confirmó a “El Mercurio” el ex ministro del Interior.
A mediados de septiembre, Insulza y el agente boliviano, Eduardo Rodríguez Veltzé, se reunieron en Holanda con el presidente de la CIJ, Ronny Abraham, para analizar el calendario de la demanda.
En esa oportunidad, Rodríguez Veltzé dio a conocer la intención del Presidente Evo Morales de responder a la contramemoria de Chile presentada en julio pasado a través de un nuevo escrito, conocido como réplica.
La Moneda, asimismo, ya había decidido enviar una dúplica, lo que ahora se ratificó por parte de ambos gobiernos. Previamente, Bolivia entregó su memoria de 195 páginas, el 15 de abril de 2014. Chile ingresó la contramemoria el 13 de julio de 2016.
En medio de ese proceso, el 25 de septiembre de 2015, el Tribunal dio a conocer el fallo que rechazó las excepciones preliminares presentadas por Chile.
La sentencia, que respaldaron 14 jueces, planteó que la Corte de La Haya es competente para ver el caso y acotó que el objeto del diferendo es saber si Chile está obligado o no a negociar de buena fe un acceso soberano de Bolivia al Océano Pacífico, y en caso afirmativo, si ha incumplido esa obligación.
Pero que al tribunal no le corresponde predeterminar el resultado de una eventual negociación.
SANTIAGO DE CHILE/Agencias
