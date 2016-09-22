Rechazan recurso de libertad a Damián Condori

El juez Tercero Anticorrupción Cautelar, Enrique Morales, rechazó la solicitud de cesación a la detención de del dirigente campesino chuquisaqueño Damián Condori, acusado de desvío de recursos en el caso del Fondo Indígena.
“Dentro de la presente audiencia no han podido desvirtuar los riesgos procesales por el cual el señor Damián Condori ha sido privado de libertad”, indicó el fiscal del caso, Ángelo Saravia.
La defensa de Condori hizo mención que el dirigente campesino hizo el depósito del total del dinero entregado por el Fondo Indígena para realizar proyectos en Chuquisaca, y esto demostraría la buena fe de Condori para esclarecer el caso y su intención de colaborar con la justicia.
Una vez conocida la decisión del juez Condori dijo que apelará de inmediato, además de salvar las observaciones por las cuales fue rechazado su recurso de cesación de detención-
En diciembre de 2015, Condori fue encarcelado en el penal de San Pedro, tras ser acusado de irregular manejo de proyectos en el Fondo Indígena.
LA PAZ/Fides
