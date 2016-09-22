Senadores con sentencia en primera instancia no pedirán licencia

Los senadores que cuenten con una sentencia dictada en primera instancia no estarán obligados a pedir licencia al Legislativo, luego que el jueves el pleno de la Cámara Alta aprobó por unanimidad la modificación del reglamento del Código de Ética y Transparencia.
El presidente de la Comisión de Ética de la Cámara de Senadores, Erwin Rivero, dijo: “Se ha aprobado por unanimidad. Es un documento que hoy lo podemos reconocer por el hecho de que todos los senadores hemos estado de acuerdo en su aprobación y toma carácter de ley”.
Por su parte, el senador del Movimiento Al Socialismo (MAS), René Joaquino, explicó que se excluyó la obligación, de pedir permiso en caso de tener una sentencia, porque vulneraba principios constitucionales.
Joaquino agregó que con esa exclusión lo que sucede ahora es que los senadores deben respetar los procedimientos y plazos establecidos en el caso de un proceso judicial.
Señaló que en caso de incumplimiento de ese reglamento los senadores infractores podrían sufrir la suspensión de su mandato entre tres meses y un año, dependiendo del caso si es leve, grave o gravísimo.
LA PAZ/Con información del Senado
Very great post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to mention that I’ve really enjoyed browsing your weblog posts.
In any case I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I
am hoping you write again very soon!
I simply couldn’t leave your web site prior to suggesting that I actually loved the usual info an individual provide in your visitors?
Is gonna be back continuously to check out new posts
whoah this blog is magnificent i love studying your articles.
Stay up the great work! You understand, a lot of persons
are looking around for this info, you can aid them greatly.
Hello there, You’ve done a great job. I will certainly digg it and personally suggest
to my friends. I’m sure they’ll be benefited from this website.
It is truly a great and helpful piece of information. I am satisfied that you just shared this useful information with us.
Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
Great blog you have here.. It’s difficult to find excellent writing like yours nowadays.
I seriously appreciate individuals like you! Take care!!
Wow, wonderful blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is great, as well as the
content!
Hello there, I believe your web site could be having internet browser compatibility problems.
When I take a look at your blog in Safari, it
looks fine however when opening in I.E., it has some overlapping issues.
I merely wanted to provide you with a quick heads up! Apart from that, excellent site!
Your way of describing the whole thing in this post is in fact
pleasant, every one be capable of simply know it, Thanks a lot.
Thanks for another informative web site.
Where else may just I am getting that type of info
written in such a perfect means? I have a project that I’m just now
operating on, and I have been at the look out for such information.
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book
in it or something. I think that you could do with some pics to drive the
message home a bit, but instead of that, this
is magnificent blog. An excellent read. I will certainly be back.
I am really impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your weblog.
Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Either way keep up the
excellent quality writing, it’s rare to see
a great blog like this one today.
Excellent beat ! I wish to apprentice at the same time as you
amend your website, how could i subscribe for
a weblog website? The account aided me a appropriate deal.
I have been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright
clear idea
Hello, this weekend is good in favor of me, for the reason that
this moment i am reading this wonderful informative piece
of writing here at my residence.
Hi there, yeah this paragraph is truly nice and I have learned lot
of things from it on the topic of blogging. thanks.
Heya i am for the primary time here. I came across this
board and I find It really useful & it helped me out
much. I hope to offer something again and aid others like you helped me.
It’s an awesome paragraph designed for all the online viewers; they will take
advantage from it I am sure.
Yes! Finally something about home business idea.
What you published made a great deal of sense. But, what about this?
what if you were to write a awesome headline? I ain’t suggesting
your information is not good, however suppose you added a
title that makes people want more? I mean RadioFides.com | Senadores con sentencia en primera instancia no pedirán licencia is
kinda plain. You ought to peek at Yahoo’s front page and watch
how they create post headlines to grab people to open the links.
You might try adding a video or a pic or two to grab readers interested about
everything’ve written. In my opinion, it would bring your website a little livelier.
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement
account it. Look advanced to more added agreeable from you!
However, how could we communicate?
Thanks for one’s marvelous posting! I truly enjoyed reading it, you can be
a great author.I will be sure to bookmark your blog and will come back later in life.
I want to encourage you to ultimately continue your great job, have a nice weekend!
I used to be able to find good information from your blog posts.