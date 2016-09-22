Fecha de publicación: Jueves 22 de septiembre de 2016 -- 15:26

Senadores con sentencia en primera instancia no pedirán licencia

Pleno del Senado. (Senado.bo)

Pleno del Senado. (Senado.bo)

Los senadores que cuenten con una sentencia dictada en primera instancia no estarán obligados a pedir licencia al Legislativo, luego que el jueves el pleno de la Cámara Alta aprobó por unanimidad la modificación del reglamento del Código de Ética y Transparencia.

El presidente de la Comisión de Ética de la Cámara de Senadores, Erwin Rivero, dijo: “Se ha aprobado por unanimidad. Es un documento que hoy lo podemos reconocer por el hecho de que todos los senadores hemos estado de acuerdo en su aprobación y toma carácter de ley”.

Por su parte, el senador del Movimiento Al Socialismo (MAS), René Joaquino, explicó que se excluyó la obligación, de pedir permiso en caso de tener una sentencia, porque vulneraba principios constitucionales.

Joaquino agregó que con esa exclusión lo que sucede ahora es que los senadores deben respetar los procedimientos y plazos establecidos en el caso de un proceso judicial.

Señaló que en caso de incumplimiento de ese reglamento los senadores infractores podrían sufrir la suspensión de su mandato entre tres meses y un año, dependiendo del caso si es leve, grave o gravísimo.

LA PAZ/Con información del Senado

