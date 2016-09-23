Canciller chileno acusa a Evo de instituir política de odio hacia Chile

El canciller de Chile, Heraldo Muñoz, acusó este viernes al presidente Evo Morales de instituir una política del odio hacia el vecino y rechazó las acusaciones que realizó el Jefe de Estado boliviano en las Naciones Unidas, donde aseguró que Chile viola los derechos humanos de su pueblo.
“Él (Morales) ha instituido una política del odio hacia Chile y los chilenos. Los atropellos que denuncia sólo existen lamentablemente en su imaginación ideológica, trata de inventar probablemente un nuevo caso, hablar sobre temas regulatorios, libre tránsito, controles aduaneros, totalmente ajenas al Consejo de Derechos Humanos. Él podría haber informado de la situación de los derechos humanos en su país”, dijo Muñoz según La Tercera.
Desde la sede de la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA) el canciller chileno rechazó las declaraciones del Mandatario boliviano, quien acusó a Chile de “violar los derechos humanos” de los ciudadanos de su país.
“En una extensa diatriba de casi 40 minutos dedicados a Chile, Morales ha insultado al pueblo de Chile y su firme compromiso con los derechos humanos. Rechazamos en los términos más firmes estas falsedades”, dijo Muñoz.
Además sostuvo que “la mejor demostración de la falsedad es el acto que hemos realizado en Sheridan Circle aquí en Washington para conmemorar los cuarenta años del asesinato de Orlando Letelier y Ronnie Moffitt. Allí ha quedado patente el compromiso inclaudicable de Chile con los derechos humanos en todos los lugares y así lo ha reconocido la comunidad internacional”, añadió.
LA PAZ/Fides
