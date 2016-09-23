Fecha de publicación: Viernes 23 de septiembre de 2016 -- 16:52

Canciller chileno acusa a Evo de instituir política de odio hacia Chile

El canciller de Chile, Heraldo Muñoz. (Internet)

El canciller de Chile, Heraldo Muñoz. (Internet)

El canciller de Chile, Heraldo Muñoz, acusó este viernes al presidente Evo Morales de instituir una política del odio hacia el vecino y rechazó las acusaciones que realizó el Jefe de Estado boliviano en las Naciones Unidas, donde aseguró que Chile viola los derechos humanos de su pueblo.

“Él (Morales) ha instituido una política del odio hacia Chile y los chilenos. Los atropellos que denuncia sólo existen lamentablemente en su imaginación ideológica, trata de inventar probablemente un nuevo caso, hablar sobre temas regulatorios, libre tránsito, controles aduaneros, totalmente ajenas al Consejo de Derechos Humanos. Él podría haber informado de la situación de los derechos humanos en su país”, dijo Muñoz según La Tercera.

Desde la sede de la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA) el canciller chileno rechazó las declaraciones del Mandatario boliviano, quien acusó a Chile de “violar los derechos humanos” de los ciudadanos de su país.

“En una extensa diatriba de casi 40 minutos dedicados a Chile, Morales ha insultado al pueblo de Chile y su firme compromiso con los derechos humanos. Rechazamos en los términos más firmes estas falsedades”, dijo Muñoz.

Además sostuvo que “la mejor demostración de la falsedad es el acto que hemos realizado en Sheridan Circle aquí en Washington para conmemorar los cuarenta años del asesinato de Orlando Letelier y Ronnie Moffitt. Allí ha quedado patente el compromiso inclaudicable de Chile con los derechos humanos en todos los lugares y así lo ha reconocido la comunidad internacional”, añadió.

LA PAZ/Fides

,
52 comments on “Canciller chileno acusa a Evo de instituir política de odio hacia Chile

  1. I was suggested this website by means of my cousin. I’m not sure whether or not this post is written by
    means of him as nobody else recognize such specific approximately my trouble.

    You’re incredible! Thanks!

    Responder

  3. Hello there, I discovered your website by way of Google even as searching for a comparable
    subject, your site came up, it looks good. I’ve
    bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
    Hello there, simply turned into aware of your blog through Google,
    and found that it is really informative. I am gonna watch out for brussels.
    I will be grateful if you happen to continue this in future.
    Numerous folks will likely be benefited out of your writing.
    Cheers!

    Responder

  6. Hey there! I know this is kinda off topic but I
    was wondering if you knew where I could get a captcha plugin for my comment form?

    I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having difficulty finding
    one? Thanks a lot!

    Responder

  7. Hi, i think that i saw you visited my blog thus i came to
    “return the favor”.I’m attempting to find things to improve my website!I suppose its ok to use some
    of your ideas!!

    Responder

  8. I’m really loving the theme/design of your site.
    Do you ever run into any web browser compatibility problems?
    A couple of my blog audience have complained about my blog not
    operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Opera.
    Do you have any recommendations to help fix this issue?

    Responder

  11. I was excited to discover this site. I want to to
    thank you for ones time for this particularly fantastic read!!
    I definitely appreciated every little bit
    of it and I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff in your site.

    Responder

  12. Its such as you learn my mind! You appear to understand so much about this, like
    you wrote the ebook in it or something. I feel that
    you just can do with a few percent to power
    the message home a bit, but instead of that,
    that is magnificent blog. A great read. I’ll definitely be back.

    Responder

  13. It’s really a nice and useful piece of information. I
    am happy that you shared this useful information with us.
    Please stay us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.

    Responder

  15. An interesting discussion is definitely worth comment.
    I believe that you should publish more about this subject,
    it might not be a taboo subject but usually folks don’t speak about such issues.
    To the next! All the best!!

    Responder

  16. Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you
    relied on the video to make your point. You clearly
    know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your weblog
    when you could be giving us something enlightening to read?

    Responder

  23. Wow that was strange. I just wrote an really long comment but after I
    clicked submit my comment didn’t appear. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyhow,
    just wanted to say great blog!

    Responder

  24. You actually make it appear so easy together with your presentation however I in finding this topic to be actually
    something which I feel I’d by no means understand.
    It seems too complex and extremely wide for me. I’m looking ahead to your subsequent put up, I’ll attempt
    to get the hold of it!

    Responder

  27. Howdy! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist with Search Engine Optimization? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing
    very good gains. If you know of any please share.
    Appreciate it!

    Responder

  29. Please let me know if you’re looking for a article writer for your blog.
    You have some really good posts and I think I would be a good asset.
    If you ever want to take some of the load off,
    I’d absolutely love to write some content for your blog
    in exchange for a link back to mine. Please send me
    an email if interested. Thanks!

    Responder

  30. My coder is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.
    I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses.
    But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on numerous websites for about a year and am anxious about switching to another platform.
    I have heard excellent things about blogengine.net. Is there
    a way I can import all my wordpress content into it? Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated!

    Responder

  33. hello there and thank you for your info – I have certainly
    picked up anything new from right here. I did however expertise some technical points using this web site, since I experienced
    to reload the website many times previous to I could get it to load properly.

    I had been wondering if your hosting is OK? Not that I’m complaining,
    but sluggish loading instances times will often affect your placement
    in google and can damage your quality score if ads
    and marketing with Adwords. Well I am adding this RSS to my e-mail and can look
    out for much more of your respective fascinating content.
    Ensure that you update this again very soon.

    Responder

  39. I must thank you for the efforts you have put in writing this
    blog. I’m hoping to see the same high-grade content from you in the future as
    well. In truth, your creative writing abilities has motivated me to get my own blog now 😉

    Responder

  44. I was wondering if you ever thought of changing the page layout
    of your blog? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say.
    But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better.
    Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1
    or 2 pictures. Maybe you could space it out better?

    Responder

  45. This design is wicked! You definitely know how
    to keep a reader entertained. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my
    own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Great job. I really loved
    what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
    Too cool!

    Responder

  46. Sweet blog! I found it while searching on Yahoo News.

    Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed
    in Yahoo News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
    Thanks

    Responder

  47. I do agree with all of the ideas you’ve introduced for your
    post. They are really convincing and can definitely work.
    Nonetheless, the posts are too short for beginners.

    May you please prolong them a little from next time?

    Thank you for the post.

    Responder

  48. I am not sure where you’re getting your info, but great topic.
    I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding
    more. Thanks for great info I was looking for this information for my mission.

    Responder

  49. Normally I don’t read post on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very pressured me to check out and do it!
    Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thank you,
    quite nice post.

    Responder

  50. Hello i am kavin, its my first occasion to commenting anywhere, when i read
    this paragraph i thought i could also make comment due to
    this brilliant piece of writing.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>