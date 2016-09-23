Fecha de publicación: Viernes 23 de septiembre de 2016 -- 16:33

Diputados del MAS interpelan a Alcaldesa de El Alto

La alcaldesa de El Alto, Soledad Chapetón. (GAMEA)

La bancada del Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS) en diputados interpelará a la alcaldesa de El Alto, Soledad Chapetón, por el desabastecimiento de las farmacias en los centros médicos de la urbe alteña, informó la asambleísta Mireya Montaño.

“Es una decisión de la bancada del MAS convocar  a la alcaldesa Soledad Chapetón a un acto de interpelación en la Comisión de Autonomías de diputados para conocer el ¿por qué permitió el desabastecimiento de las farmacias de los centros médicos de El Alto?”, sostuvo la diputada masista.

La interpelación está fijada para el 7 de octubre y la Alcaldesa alteña ya está comunicada sobre este acto de fiscalización.

En pasadas semanas los centro de salud municipales ingresaron en paro exigiendo la compra de medicinas por parte de la Alcaldía. El gobierno municipal de El Alto compró los fármacos y se encuentra entregando a los 56 centros que son de su dependencia.

La crisis de las medicinas se dio después que por deudas las empresas farmacéuticas dejaran de entregar drogas e insumos a los centros médicos municipales. La deuda de la Alcaldía de el Alto con las droguerías y distribuidoras de insumos médicos se dio por la aplicación de una norma que permitía la compra directa a los directores de cada centro médico, sin control ni priorización de medicamentos. Esta ley municipal fue aprobada en 2015 por el alcalde del MAS, Zacarias Maquera.

EL ALTO/Fides

