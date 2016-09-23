Postergan declaración sobre el caso Illanes

A casi un mes del asesinato del exviceministro de Régimen Interior y Policía, Rodolfo Illanes, sus familiares y amistades realizaron el viernes un plantón en predios del Ministerio Público y exigieron justicia, además de dar con los implicados en ese hecho de sangre.
Illanes fue asesinado el 25 de agosto, en la localidad de Panduro, donde fue a gestionar la instalación del diálogo entre el Gobierno y los mineros cooperativistas movilizados.
“La Policía debe dar con los asesinos, el ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero, dijo que son 17 y dónde están, queremos a todos en la cárcel”, dijo una familiar cercana a Illanes que prefirió no identificarse.
Por su parte, Rosemary Yaniguez, manifestó: “El doctor era un buen hombre, de bien y no descansaremos hasta que todos estén en la cárcel, queremos justicia”.
El grupo de personas burló la seguridad de la Fiscalía y se dio modos para llegar hasta las puertas de la oficina del Fiscal Departamental de La Paz, que se ubican en el segundo piso del Ministerio Público, y sacó sus pancartas con inscripciones de “Justicia para el doctor Illanes”.
“Si no nos escucha el presidente Evo Morales queremos justicia, queremos que los involucrados estén en la cárcel y los habitantes de Guaqui están movilizados permanentemente”, advirtió Demetria, una persona de la tercera edad.
El personal de la Unidad Táctica de Operaciones Policiales (UTOP) desalojó al grupo y reforzó la seguridad en el edificio.
Illanes fue interceptado en el tramo carretero La Paz-Oruro, a la altura de Panduro, donde un grupo de mineros cooperativistas lo secuestró junto a su edecán, el teniente Iván Linares, cuando intentaba mediar en el conflicto.
Según la Fiscalía, desde la torre del cerro Pucara condujeron al viceministro Illanes a plan de patadas, golpes y en medio camino muere por un golpe en el cráneo, posteriormente es envuelto con una frazada y llevado hasta la carretera.
De acuerdo con el informe forense y el certificado de defunción, la muerte fue violenta, por muchas lesiones entre ellas, vascular, hemorragias, edema cerebral, traumatismo cráneo encefálico cerrado, politraumatismo traumático craneal, facial, torácico, genital y en otras extremidades.
Luego de tenerlo de rodillas, probablemente le quitaron la vida a plan de golpes en todo el cuerpo, cráneo, en extremidades, fractura de varias costillas, golpes en la parte genital, miembros inferiores y otros.
