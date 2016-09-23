Seduca garantiza el pago del bono Juancito Pinto para La Paz

El director del Servicio Departamental de Educación (Seduca), Basilio Pérez, garantizó este viernes el pago del bono Juancito Pinto al asegurar que hasta antes del 17 de octubre se entregará a los padres de familia o tutores la tercera libreta electrónica, requisito indispensable para el pago del beneficio escolar.
Las declaraciones surgen ante la preocupación de padres de familia que informaron que aún no tenían las libretas electrónicas del tercer bimestre. Uno de los requisitos para los estudiantes de primaria y secundaria puedan acceder al bono es la presentación de las tres libretas electrónicas, de los tres trimestres del año escolar.
“Hasta antes del 17 de octubre vamos a hacer la entrega de la tercera libreta y se tendrá la libreta del primer, segundo y tercer bimestre, (se entregará) la libreta electrónica al 100 por ciento de las unidades educativas”, dijo.
La entrega del bono se iniciará el 17 de octubre y en el departamento de La Paz habrá dos actos oficiales, uno en la unidad educativa Agustín Aspiazu de la ciudad de La Paz y el otro en la unidad educativa Tawantinsuyo de la ciudad de El Alto.
“Los requisitos: debe estar físicamente el estudiante, el padre o el tutor, la profesora con su registro pedagógico, que ha generado las libretas electrónicas tanto el primer bimestre, segundo bimestre y tercer bimestre”, indicó. También deberán presentar la cedula de identidad.
Pérez explicó que al menos hay dos formas en que los padres pueden acceder a la libreta electrónica. “Primero es que el director de la unidad, después de generar la libreta electrónica, tiene que entregar al padre de familia o tutor, pero el padre que tenga acceso a internet puede acceder directamente a la libreta, pero si o si el director entrega de manera directa”, explicó.
LA PAZ/Fides
