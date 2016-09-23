Séptima fecha de Liga dos técnicos se juegan la cabeza

El sábado y domingo se jugará la séptima fecha del Campeonato Apertura de la Liga en cuyo torneo ya fueron destituidos dos técnicos, además que uno está en la mira y otro decidió llenar sus maletas en espera de una determinación de los directivos.

Hasta la sexta fecha ya rodaron dos cabezas por determinación de los directivos, el primero en salir fue Eduardo Villegas, ahora exentrenador de Sport Boys tras el anuncio fue presentado Xabier Azkargorta, con quien las cosas tampoco son de las mejores.

Con ese panorama se jugará la séptima fecha del Campeonato Apertura, que se inicia este sábado con dos partidos, a las 15:00 en el estadio Federico Ibarra, de Yacuiba el elenco de Petrolero jugará con el líder del torneo, Bolívar. Mientras que a las 17:15 en La Paz el elenco de The Strongest jugará contra Universitario, los atigrados llegarán al encuentro después de empatar en casa.

Para el domingo fueron pactados cuatro encuentros, en Montero en el estadio Gilberto Parada el elenco de Guabirá jugará con Real Potosí (15:00), en tanto que en Oruro en el escenario del Jesús Bermúdez, San José enfrentará a Wilstermann (15:00), mientras que en la Villa Imperial el plantel de Nacional Potosí rivalizará con Sport Boys (17:15), finalmente en Santa Cruz los elencos de Oriente Petrolero y Blooming se enfrentarán por el clásico cruceño 175 a partir de las 19:30 (Ramón Aguilera Costas).

Las seis primeras fechas trajo más de un dolor de cabeza para los dirigentes de la Comisión Técnica de la Liga, como a los directivos de los clubes, pues varios partidos tuvieron que ser reprogramados por la participación y posterior eliminación de tres planteles en la segunda fase de la Copa Sudamericana (Real Potosí, Blooming y Bolívar), lo que obligó a comprimir más de lo que está el calendario.

En tres presentaciones (con Universitario, The Strongest y Blooming) a la cabeza del vasco la plantilla de Warnes sumó un punto lo que no dejar de preocupar a la directiva, como si esos antecedentes fuesen suficientes existe nerviosismo en al interior del equipo, prueba de ello es que al jugador Jhasmani Campos y el arquero Said Mustafá, se les vienen duras sanciones por la agresión que protagonizaron en contar del árbitro Ivo Méndez en el cotejo que perdieron el jueves contra Blooming.

Otro entrenador que fue cesado de sus funciones fue William Ramallo, de Nacional Potosí el técnico tuvo más problemas de comunicación que de resultados, a la dirigencia no le gustó la forma de conducir del cochabambino a la plantilla y presentó a Oscar Sanz como nuevo entrenador en presencia del ahora extécnico.

Al elenco de la Villa Imperial le tocó enfrentar dos partidos de visitante y perdió (ante Blooming por 2 a 1 y Bolívar por 4 a 2 en Santa Cruz y La Paz respectivamente). Mientras que el jueves en Cochabamba se presentó un problema en el vestuario de Wilstermann, aunque oficialmente no se anunció la salida de Julio Zamora, el entrenador tiene listas las maletas, pero también cuenta con el respaldo del titular del club.

Mientras que en Oruro las aguas se calmaron después de largas reuniones con el cuerpo técnico, tras las conversaciones ratificaron a Marcos Rodolfo Ferrufino, pero continúa en el ojo de la tormenta ya que los resultados no los están acompañando y la exigente hinchada de San José exige que la plantilla sea protagonista.

LA PAZ/APG