Fecha de publicación: Sábado 24 de septiembre de 2016 -- 09:57

Aprehenden a feminicida raptor en Cochabamba

Rodolfo Delgadillo Inca el momento de ser encontrado por la Policía. (Fides)

Rodolfo Delgadillo Inca el momento de ser encontrado por la Policía. (Fides)

La Policía aprehendió la noche del viernes a Rodolfo Delgadillo Inca (21), quien asesinó en la mañana con 34 puñaladas a su pareja, Lilian Dayana Galindo Villarroel (18) después de raptarla y retenerla por 48 horas.

El comandante de la Policía de Cochabamba,  Elvin Baptista, indicó que Delgadillo fue aprehendido en la casa de un familiar en la ciudad de Quillacollo, el momento que intentaba suicidarse cortándose una vena del cuello y después de haberse cortado las muñecas .

En opinión del policía. el presunto asesino estaba con signos de haber consumido alcohol y algún psicotrópico.

El Ministerio Público le toma su declaración en la mañana del sábado y será presentado ante el juez de turno para sus medidas cautelares.

El nuevo caso fue hecho público esta mañana y elevó a 16 la cantidad de feminicidios registrados en el departamento central de Cochabamba en lo que va del año.

COCHABAMBA/Fides

