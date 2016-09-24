Aprehenden a feminicida raptor en Cochabamba

La Policía aprehendió la noche del viernes a Rodolfo Delgadillo Inca (21), quien asesinó en la mañana con 34 puñaladas a su pareja, Lilian Dayana Galindo Villarroel (18) después de raptarla y retenerla por 48 horas.
El comandante de la Policía de Cochabamba, Elvin Baptista, indicó que Delgadillo fue aprehendido en la casa de un familiar en la ciudad de Quillacollo, el momento que intentaba suicidarse cortándose una vena del cuello y después de haberse cortado las muñecas .
En opinión del policía. el presunto asesino estaba con signos de haber consumido alcohol y algún psicotrópico.
El Ministerio Público le toma su declaración en la mañana del sábado y será presentado ante el juez de turno para sus medidas cautelares.
El nuevo caso fue hecho público esta mañana y elevó a 16 la cantidad de feminicidios registrados en el departamento central de Cochabamba en lo que va del año.
COCHABAMBA/Fides
Because the admin of this website is working, no hesitation very quickly
it will be well-known, due to its feature contents.
Somebody essentially assist to make critically posts I’d state.
That is the very first time I frequented your website page and
so far? I surprised with the research you made to make this particular submit incredible.
Magnificent process!
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my weblog thus i came to “return the favor”.I am attempting to find things to enhance my website!I suppose its ok to use a few of your ideas!!
It’s enormous that you are getting ideas from this article as
well as from our discussion made at this time.
My spouse and I stumbled over here different web address
and thought I might check things out. I like what I see so now i’m following you.
Look forward to looking at your web page yet again.
For newest information you have to go to see world-wide-web and
on internet I found this website as a most excellent website for hottest updates.
Because the admin of this website is working, no doubt very
soon it will be renowned, due to its feature contents.
What’s up Dear, are you actually visiting this web page daily, if so then you will without doubt take pleasant know-how.
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! However,
how could we communicate?
I am genuinely pleased to read this webpage posts which includes lots of valuable
data, thanks for providing such statistics.
I have been browsing online more than 2 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all web
owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will be a
lot more useful than ever before.
Great blog you’ve got here.. It’s difficult to find good quality writing like
yours nowadays. I honestly appreciate people like you!
Take care!!
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I
find this matter to be actually something that I think
I would never understand. It seems too complex
and extremely broad for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
Hey there this is kind of of off topic but I was wondering if
blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML.
I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding experience so I wanted to
get guidance from someone with experience. Any help would be greatly appreciated!
My family members all the time say that I am killing my time here at net, except I know I am
getting experience all the time by reading such good articles.
I do not even know the way I finished up here, however I assumed this put
up was once good. I do not recognise who you’re however certainly you are going
to a well-known blogger should you aren’t already.
Cheers!
I’m not sure why but this blog is loading incredibly slow for me.
Is anyone else having this issue or is it a problem on my end?
I’ll check back later on and see if the problem still exists.
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you design this website yourself
or did you hire someone to do it for you? Plz answer back as I’m looking to construct my own blog and
would like to know where u got this from. cheers
Your way of telling everything in this article is really fastidious,
every one can effortlessly understand it, Thanks a
lot.
Howdy I am so grateful I found your weblog, I really found you by error, while I was browsing on Google for
something else, Anyways I am here now and would just like
to say cheers for a fantastic post and a all round exciting blog
(I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read it all
at the moment but I have saved it and also added your RSS feeds,
so when I have time I will be back to read much more, Please do keep up the
superb b.
Hi there, all is going perfectly here and ofcourse every one is sharing facts, that’s actually fine,
keep up writing.
Hey There. I discovered your blog the use of msn. That is
a really smartly written article. I will make sure to bookmark it and return to
read extra of your useful information. Thank you for the post.
I’ll certainly return.
Hello! I’m at work surfing around your blog from my new iphone!
Just wanted to say I love reading your blog and look forward to all your posts!
Keep up the fantastic work!
Fine way of describing, and fastidious piece of writing
to get information regarding my presentation focus, which i am going to deliver in university.
Hey there! I know this is kind of off topic but I was
wondering if you knew where I could get a captcha plugin for my
comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having problems finding one?
Thanks a lot!
Wow, this article is nice, my sister is analyzing these things, thus I am
going to tell her.
Appreciation to my father who stated to me concerning this blog, this web site is
really remarkable.
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my weblog so i came to “return the favor”.I’m attempting to find
things to enhance my website!I suppose its ok to use some of your ideas!!
Hello, always i used to check web site posts here early in the daylight,
for the reason that i enjoy to find out more and
more.
Hi, I do believe this is an excellent blog. I stumbledupon it 😉 I am going to return once again since
i have saved as a favorite it. Money and freedom is the greatest
way to change, may you be rich and continue to
guide others.
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d most certainly donate to
this excellent blog! I suppose for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed
to my Google account. I look forward to fresh updates
and will share this blog with my Facebook group. Talk soon!
Hello there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website before but after
checking through some of the post I realized it’s new to me.
Nonetheless, I’m definitely delighted I found it
and I’ll be book-marking and checking back often!
Incredible points. Sound arguments. Keep up the amazing effort.
I am not sure where you are getting your information, but good topic.
I needs to spend a while finding out more or figuring out more.
Thank you for excellent information I was in search of this info for my mission.
Hey there, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your blog in Ie, it looks fine but when opening
in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to
give you a quick heads up! Other then that, wonderful blog!
I’m extremely inspired together with your
writing skills and also with the layout to your weblog.
Is that this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself?
Either way stay up the excellent high quality writing, it’s uncommon to peer a nice blog like
this one these days..
We are a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme
in our community. Your website provided us with valuable information to
work on. You’ve done a formidable job and our entire
community will be thankful to you.
Great post however , I was wondering if
you could write a litte more on this topic? I’d be very
thankful if you could elaborate a little bit more. Cheers!
Having read this I believed it was rather enlightening.
I appreciate you spending some time and energy to put this article together.
I once again find myself personally spending way too much time both reading and posting
comments. But so what, it was still worth it!
First of all I would like to say excellent
blog! I had a quick question that I’d like to ask if you do not mind.
I was curious to find out how you center yourself and
clear your head before writing. I’ve had a tough time clearing my thoughts in getting my
thoughts out there. I truly do enjoy writing however
it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are lost simply just trying to figure out how to
begin. Any suggestions or hints? Cheers!
This post will assist the internet viewers for building up new webpage or even a blog from start to
end.
I’m gone to convey my little brother, that he should also pay a visit this weblog on regular basis to obtain updated from hottest news.