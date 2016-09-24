Aprehenden a un nuevo implicado en la muerte de viceministro Illanes

Ever Jhonny Carvajal Pelaez , implicado en el asesinato del viceministro de Régimen Interior, Rodolfo Illanes, fue presentado el sábado en la ciudad de Santa Cruz por el ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero.
“Carvajal, aparece en un video de los medios de comunicación y en redes sociales, donde se observa al viceministro Illanes activando su celular, comunicándose probablemente con el Ministro de Gobierno”, indicó Romero en conferencia de prensa.
El cooperativista minero fue aprehendido en la provincia cruceña de Vallegrande en la población Postervalle en las 01.00 de este sábado y después fue traslado a la capital oriental.
Según la información que dio Romera, el aprehendido tenía el alias de “El Cano”, pues ya estuvo detenido en el penal de San Pedro de Oruro, por participar en un robo agravado en la localidad orureña de Huanuni, además estar registrado como consumidor de drogas en los registros policiales.
Carvajal será trasladado a La Paz donde será sometido a su audiencia de medidas cautelares.
A un mes de ese luctuoso hecho, expresó que este sujeto participó el pasado 25 de agosto en el secuestro, tortura y posterior asesinato del viceministro Illanes, fue una jornada trágica, apuntó.
SANTA CRUZ/Fides
