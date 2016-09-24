Fecha de publicación: Sábado 24 de septiembre de 2016 -- 11:06

Aprehenden a un nuevo implicado en la muerte de viceministro Illanes

Ever Jhonny Carvajal Pelaez. (ABI)

Ever Jhonny Carvajal Pelaez. (ABI)

Ever Jhonny Carvajal Pelaez , implicado en el asesinato del viceministro de Régimen Interior, Rodolfo Illanes, fue presentado el sábado  en la ciudad de Santa Cruz por el ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero.

“Carvajal, aparece en un video de los medios de comunicación y en redes sociales, donde se observa al viceministro Illanes activando su celular, comunicándose probablemente con el Ministro de Gobierno”, indicó Romero en conferencia de prensa.

El cooperativista minero fue aprehendido en la provincia cruceña de Vallegrande  en la población Postervalle en las 01.00 de este sábado y después fue traslado a la capital oriental.

Según la información que dio Romera, el aprehendido tenía el alias de “El Cano”, pues ya estuvo detenido en el penal de San Pedro de Oruro, por participar en un robo agravado en la localidad orureña de Huanuni, además estar registrado como consumidor de drogas en los registros policiales.

Carvajal será trasladado a La Paz donde será sometido a su audiencia de medidas cautelares.

A un mes de ese luctuoso hecho, expresó que este sujeto participó el pasado 25 de agosto en el secuestro, tortura y posterior asesinato del viceministro Illanes, fue una jornada trágica, apuntó.

SANTA CRUZ/Fides

23 comments on “Aprehenden a un nuevo implicado en la muerte de viceministro Illanes

  3. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say that I’ve truly
    enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. In any case I’ll be subscribing
    to your feed and I hope you write again very soon!

    Responder

  4. Hello there! This post couldn’t be written any better!
    Reading this post reminds me of my previous room mate!
    He always kept chatting about this. I will forward this post to him.
    Fairly certain he will have a good read. Many thanks for sharing!

    Responder

  5. Undeniably imagine that which you stated. Your favorite justification appeared to be on the internet the simplest thing
    to understand of. I say to you, I definitely get irked while folks think about issues that
    they plainly do not recognize about. You managed to hit the
    nail upon the highest and also defined out the entire thing without having side effect
    , people could take a signal. Will probably be again to get more.
    Thanks

    Responder

  8. Oh my goodness! Amazing article dude! Thanks, However I am going through issues
    with your RSS. I don’t understand why I can’t subscribe
    to it. Is there anybody else having identical RSS
    problems? Anybody who knows the answer can you kindly respond?
    Thanks!!

    Responder

  11. You actually make it appear so easy along with
    your presentation however I to find this matter to be actually one thing which
    I feel I would never understand. It seems too complex and very huge for me.
    I’m looking ahead to your next put up, I will try
    to get the hold of it!

    Responder

  12. We are a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community.
    Your web site offered us with valuable information to work on. You’ve done a formidable job and our entire community will be thankful to you.

    Responder

  15. I have to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in writing this website.

    I am hoping to see the same high-grade blog posts by you
    later on as well. In truth, your creative writing abilities has motivated me to get
    my own website now 😉

    Responder

  19. What you published made a bunch of sense. However,
    what about this? what if you were to write a killer headline?
    I ain’t suggesting your information isn’t solid, however suppose
    you added a headline that makes people want more? I mean RadioFides.com
    | Aprehenden a un nuevo implicado en la muerte de viceministro Illanes is a little vanilla.

    You should peek at Yahoo’s home page and watch how they create news titles to get viewers to open the links.

    You might add a related video or a picture or two to grab readers
    excited about what you’ve got to say. Just my opinion, it might make
    your blog a little livelier.

    Responder

  20. Pingback: Google

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>