La Felcn incauta un narco taxi en Chimoré

La Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Narcotráfico (Felcn) se incautó de un taxi que transportaba más de cinco kilos de cocaína en la región de Chimoré, Cochabamba. Los tres ocupantes que estaban en el taxi fueron aprehendidos.
El director de la Felcn, coronel Lisandro Patiño, informó que efectivos antinarcóticos interceptaron un motorizado con tres ocupantes los mismos que estaban en actividad sospechosa y al percatarse de la presencia policial intentaron darse a la fuga. Tras una revisión exhaustiva al vehículo los uniformados evidenciaron la existencia de cocaína.
“Realizadas las verificaciones correspondientes se pudo evidenciar que ninguna de las versiones era coherente razón por la cual se procedió a realizar una revisión minuciosa del vehículo encontrando en la parte del capó, abriendo el motor, se evidenció que a la altura del guardafango derecho se encontraban ciertas alteraciones en los pernos razón por la cual se desarmó el guardafango derecho evidenciando que existía el doble fondo en cuyo interior se encontraban cinco paquetes de forma rectangular, tipo ladrillo envueltos con cinta masquín”, dijo.
Los cinco paquetes hacían un total de 5.080 gramos de cocaína.
Se detuvo a los tres ocupantes y se confiscó el vehículo además de los tres celulares que tenían los aprehendidos.
Según Patiño, “la afectación económica al patrimonio de estas personas, dedicadas a esta ilícita actividad, sería de 122.000 bolivianos, equivalente a 17.500 dólares, sumando la sustancia y el vehículo incautado”.
COCHABAMBA/Fides
Hey there! Quick question that’s completely off topic.
Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My weblog looks weird when browsing from my apple iphone.
I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to
resolve this issue. If you have any suggestions, please share.
Thank you!
I’ll right away seize your rss as I can not to find your email
subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you have any?
Please permit me recognize so that I could subscribe. Thanks.
I do believe all the ideas you have offered for
your post. They’re very convincing and can definitely work.
Still, the posts are very brief for starters.
May just you please lengthen them a little from next time?
Thanks for the post.
Hello there, just became aware of your blog through
Google, and found that it is truly informative. I’m going to watch out for brussels.
I will appreciate if you continue this in future. Many people will be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!
Terrific article! This is the kind of info that are meant
to be shared around the net. Disgrace on Google for now not positioning this publish higher!
Come on over and discuss with my site . Thank you =)
Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you been blogging
for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of
your site is excellent, as well as the content!
Howdy! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a team of volunteers
and starting a new initiative in a community in the same niche.
Your blog provided us useful information to work
on. You have done a marvellous job!
Actually when someone doesn’t be aware of afterward its up to other
visitors that they will assist, so here it happens.
Hello just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a few of the images aren’t loading
properly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue.
I’ve tried it in two different browsers and both show the
same results.
I’m amazed, I have to admit. Rarely do I come across a blog that’s
both equally educative and amusing, and let me tell you, you’ve hit the nail on the head.
The problem is an issue that too few men and women are speaking intelligently about.
I’m very happy that I stumbled across this during my hunt for something relating to this.
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my website so i came to “return the favor”.I’m attempting to find things to enhance my website!I suppose its ok to use some
of your ideas!!
Greate post. Keep writing such kind of info on your page.
Im really impressed by your site.
Hi there, You have done a great job. I’ll definitely digg
it and personally recommend to my friends. I am confident they will be benefited from this site.
You ought to be a part of a contest for one of the best websites online.
I most certainly will recommend this blog!
Hello there, I found your site by way of Google
at the same time as searching for a comparable matter, your website got here up,
it seems great. I’ve bookmarked it in my google
bookmarks.
Hello there, just turned into alert to your blog through Google, and found that
it is really informative. I am going to watch out for brussels.
I will appreciate in case you continue this in future.
Many other folks shall be benefited out of your
writing. Cheers!
Hi are using WordPress for your site platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own. Do you require any html coding
knowledge to make your own blog? Any help would be
really appreciated!
We are a bunch of volunteers and starting a brand new scheme in our community.
Your website offered us with valuable info to work on. You’ve performed an impressive job and our
entire community can be grateful to you.
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically
tweet my newest twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for
quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
Hi there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this site before but after checking through some of the post I realized
it’s new to me. Anyhow, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back often!
I am not sure where you are getting your information, but good topic.
I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more.
Thanks for fantastic info I was looking for this information for my mission.
Normally I don’t read article on blogs, however I would like
to say that this write-up very pressured me to take a look at
and do it! Your writing style has been surprised me.
Thanks, quite great article.