Chile envía nota a Naciones Unidas por acusaciones de Evo

El diario chileno El Mercurio dio a conocer este domingo parte del contenido de la nota de reclamo que el vecino país enviará a Naciones Unidas por “uso indebido” de ese foro, tras el reclamo efectuado por el presidente del Estado, Evo Morales sobre la “violación de los derechos humanos de transportistas bolivianos en territorio chileno”.
Barros señaló que Bolivia tiene acceso al mar en virtud del Tratado de Paz y Amistad de 1904 y quesu “delegación desea referirse a algunas afirmaciones y comentarios históricos erróneos y afirmaciones jurídicas infundadas que merecen ser debidamente refutados”.
Sobre este tema, hoy el presidente de la Cámara de Senadores, José Alberto Gonzales, indicó que las declaraciones de Morales no fueron cosa del momento, sino que son parte de un “procedimiento que todavía debe completarse”.
“¿Dónde es que tendríamos los bolivianos que hacer conocer al ámbito internacional esta violación de derechos humanos? Para eso es esa comisión (de los Derechos Humanos de la ONU)”, manifestó Gonzales durante una entrevista en el programa El Pueblo es Noticia.
Aseguró que existen pruebas de la vulneración a los derechos de los bolivianos y que “Chile va a tener que dar explicaciones” al respecto.
Gonzales agregó que muchos chilenos simpatizan con la causa boliviana y que además, no se sienten representados por su Gobierno.
Bolivia firme en la demanda
El procurador general del Estado, Héctor Arce, aseguró que Chile no contó con que iba a haber estabilidad política en Bolivia luego de que, tras un año, la demanda marítima continuara ante la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ) de La Haya.
“(En 2006) teníamos una excelente relación (con Chile). Ha habido un momento de acercamiento muy bueno, pero Chile finalmente decidió hacer una vez lo que hizo durante toda nuestra historia: Después de que estábamos llegando a una solución (…), Chile empezó a generar demoras, a no querer firmar los documentos (…), no contó que por primera vez iba a haber estabilidad política en Bolivia”, manifestó Arce.
La autoridad afirmó que “Bolivia sigue trabajando con solvencia” luego del transcurso de un año del inicio de la demanda marítima.
“Bolivia pudo demostrar de que hay una obligación jurídica de un derecho boliviano (…). Por primera vez en la historia una corte internacional finalmente nos da la razón a los bolivianos y se declara plenamente competente e ingresa a conocer el fondo de nuestra demanda”, manifestó Arce durante una entrevista en canal estatal.
De acuerdo al procurador, Chile argumentó que Bolivia está provocando desestabilidad en las fronteras con este tipo de reclamos.
“Nuestra demanda es objetiva, con un objetivo concreto y una base jurídica específica, por lo que no habría nada que temer”, aclaró Arce al respecto.
En días anteriores, la CIJ anunció los nuevos plazos para el juicio de la demanda marítima. Bolivia debe presentar la réplica hasta el 21 de marzo de 2017 y Chile tiene hasta el 21 de septiembre del próximo año para presentar la dúplica.
SANTIAGO DE CHILE/ Emol y agencias
