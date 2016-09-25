Fecha de publicación: Domingo 25 de septiembre de 2016 -- 10:05

El lunes comenzará la reparación del techo del aeropuerto de Alcatari

Aeropuerto de Alcantarí en Chuquisaca. (CDS)

Aeropuerto de Alcantarí en Chuquisaca. (CDS)

El Ministerio de Obras Públicas, Servicios y Vivienda comunicó que el lunes la empresa ‘Convisa’ cambiará e impermeabilizará la cubierta de la terminal aérea de ‘Alcantari’ que se afectó por una tormenta eléctrica que colapsó tuberías de desagüe.

El 21 de septiembre, el aeropuerto de Alcantarí, se vio afectado por la tormenta eléctrica con granizo que cayó sobre la cubierta de la terminal aérea, debido a la magnitud de la intensa lluvia se consideró como un evento meteorológico excepcional.

Según el boletín oficial de Servicio Nacional de Meteorología e Hidrología (SENAMHI), “se presentó una precipitación de 37.6 mm. colapsando las tuberías de desagüe por el taponamiento originado por el hielo del granizo”.

Para tal efecto, la administradora de Aeropuertos y Servicios Auxiliares a la Navegación Aérea (AASANA), suspendió preventivamente las operaciones aéreas, debido a que la pista, calles de rodaje, plataforma y la cubierta de la terminal de pasajeros fue colapsada por una capa de granizo de 4cm.

El Ministerio de Obras Públicas, ante este hecho conminó a la empresa a que realizara las inspecciones técnicas para evaluar los daños e iniciar obras para dar solución definitivamente al problema.

Después de realizar una evaluación técnica, Convisa ejecutora de la construcción del aeropuerto de Alcantari, determinó realizar desde el lunes obras para el cambio e impermeabilización de la cubierta en lugares determinados y la mejora de pendientes

La Dirección de Transporte Aéreo, dependiente de esta cartera de Estado, se encargará de realizar en ‘situ’, el seguimiento minucioso de trabajos y la calidad de la obra que realice la empresa ejecutora Convisa.

LA PAZ/Con datos de Minop

42 comments on “El lunes comenzará la reparación del techo del aeropuerto de Alcatari

  1. I’m really loving the theme/design of your weblog.
    Do you ever run into any web browser compatibility
    issues? A small number of my blog audience have complained about my blog not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great
    in Chrome. Do you have any suggestions to help fix this issue?

    Responder

  4. Great article! That is the kind of info that should be shared around the internet.

    Disgrace on the search engines for not positioning this put
    up higher! Come on over and consult with my site .
    Thanks =)

    Responder

  8. I am extremely impressed with your writing skills and also
    with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid
    theme or did you customize it yourself? Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it is rare to see a great blog like this one today.

    Responder

  11. Thank you for some other great article. The place else may
    anyone get that type of information in such an ideal way of writing?
    I have a presentation subsequent week, and I am on the search
    for such info.

    Responder

  14. Simply want to say your article is as astounding. The clarity to your post is just cool and i could assume you’re knowledgeable in this subject.
    Fine together with your permission let me to grasp your
    RSS feed to keep updated with coming near near post.
    Thank you a million and please carry on the gratifying work.

    Responder

  16. Good day! This is kind of off topic but I need some advice from an established blog.
    Is it very difficult to set up your own blog?
    I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast.
    I’m thinking about creating my own but I’m not sure
    where to start. Do you have any ideas or suggestions? Thank you

    Responder

  19. I think this is among the most important info for me.

    And i am glad reading your article. But want to remark on some general things, The
    site style is perfect, the articles is really nice
    : D. Good job, cheers

    Responder

  24. Great blog here! Also your web site loads up very fast!
    What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link
    to your host? I wish my site loaded up as quickly as yours lol

    Responder

  25. Definitely believe that which you said. Your favorite reason seemed to be on the web the easiest thing to be
    aware of. I say to you, I definitely get annoyed while people consider worries that
    they plainly don’t know about. You managed to hit
    the nail upon the top and defined out the whole thing without having
    side effect , people can take a signal. Will likely be back to get more.
    Thanks

    Responder

  30. Very great post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to mention that I’ve really enjoyed browsing your weblog
    posts. In any case I’ll be subscribing for your feed and I hope you
    write again very soon!

    Responder

  31. I’m curious to find out what blog platform you happen to be working with?
    I’m having some small security problems with my latest blog and I’d like to find something more secure.
    Do you have any solutions?

    Responder

  32. Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and
    I find It truly useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something back and help others
    like you helped me.

    Responder

  33. Nice blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere?
    A design like yours with a few simple tweeks would
    really make my blog shine. Please let me know where you
    got your theme. Kudos

    Responder

  34. Just want to say your article is as surprising.

    The clarity to your put up is just great and i could think you are an expert on this subject.
    Fine along with your permission let me to snatch your RSS feed to stay
    up to date with drawing close post. Thanks one million and please carry on the gratifying work.

    Responder

  40. Greetings! I’ve been following your web site for some time now and finally got the bravery
    to go ahead and give you a shout out from Humble Tx! Just wanted
    to tell you keep up the excellent work!

    Responder

  42. You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be actually something which I think I would never understand.
    It seems too complex and extremely broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post,
    I will try to get the hang of it!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>