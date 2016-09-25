El lunes comenzará la reparación del techo del aeropuerto de Alcatari

El Ministerio de Obras Públicas, Servicios y Vivienda comunicó que el lunes la empresa ‘Convisa’ cambiará e impermeabilizará la cubierta de la terminal aérea de ‘Alcantari’ que se afectó por una tormenta eléctrica que colapsó tuberías de desagüe.
El 21 de septiembre, el aeropuerto de Alcantarí, se vio afectado por la tormenta eléctrica con granizo que cayó sobre la cubierta de la terminal aérea, debido a la magnitud de la intensa lluvia se consideró como un evento meteorológico excepcional.
Según el boletín oficial de Servicio Nacional de Meteorología e Hidrología (SENAMHI), “se presentó una precipitación de 37.6 mm. colapsando las tuberías de desagüe por el taponamiento originado por el hielo del granizo”.
Para tal efecto, la administradora de Aeropuertos y Servicios Auxiliares a la Navegación Aérea (AASANA), suspendió preventivamente las operaciones aéreas, debido a que la pista, calles de rodaje, plataforma y la cubierta de la terminal de pasajeros fue colapsada por una capa de granizo de 4cm.
El Ministerio de Obras Públicas, ante este hecho conminó a la empresa a que realizara las inspecciones técnicas para evaluar los daños e iniciar obras para dar solución definitivamente al problema.
Después de realizar una evaluación técnica, Convisa ejecutora de la construcción del aeropuerto de Alcantari, determinó realizar desde el lunes obras para el cambio e impermeabilización de la cubierta en lugares determinados y la mejora de pendientes
La Dirección de Transporte Aéreo, dependiente de esta cartera de Estado, se encargará de realizar en ‘situ’, el seguimiento minucioso de trabajos y la calidad de la obra que realice la empresa ejecutora Convisa.
LA PAZ/Con datos de Minop
