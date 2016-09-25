Trump promete reconocer a Jerusalén como capital de Israel

El candidato republicano Donald Trump prometió el domingo luego de una reunión con el primer ministro israelí Benjamin Netanyahuque reconocerá a Jerusalén como la capital “unificada” de Israel si llega a ser electo presidente de Estados Unidos.
El encuentro privado que duró cerca de una hora se realizó en la residencia del magnate en la Trump Tower de Nueva York, en la víspera del primer debate presidencial que lo enfrentará con la candidata demócrata Hillary Clinton.
“Trump reconoció que Jerusalén ha sido la capital eterna del pueblo judío por más de 3.000 años, y que Estados Unidos, bajo la administración de Trump, finalmente aceptará el mandato del Congreso de reconocer a Jerusalén como la capital unificada del estado de Israel”, dijo en un comunicado su equipo de campaña.
Israel ocupó la mitad este de Jerusalén durante la guerra contra los árabes en 1967 y la anexó a su territorio en 1980, declarando la totalidad de Jerusalén como su capital.
“El primer ministro Netanyahu discutió con Trump asuntos relacionados a la seguridad de Israel y sus esfuerzos para lograr la estabilidad y la paz en Medio Oriente”, indicó el despacho del líder israelí en un comunicado, en el que no mencionó la promesa de Trump sobre Jerusalén.
Estados Unidos al igual que la mayoría de países miembro de las Naciones Unidas desconocen la anexión de Jerusalén y consideran que el estatus definitivo del territorio es un tema clave que debe ser resuelto en negociaciones de paz con los palestinos.
El Congreso estadounidense aprobó en octubre de 1995 una ley llamando al reconocimiento de la Jerusalén unificada como capital de Israel y autorizar recursos para mudar la embajada de Estados Unidos de Tel Aviv a Jerusalén.
Pero ningún presidente estadounidense ha implementado la ley, al considerar que implicaría la violación de la autoridad del Ejecutivo sobre política exterior.
Trump también conversó con Netanyahu sobre la experiencia de Israel con “el muro de seguridad” utilizada para dividir a Israel de Cisjordania.
El candidato republicano ha prometido construir un muro a lo largo de la frontera de Estados Unidos con México para evitar el paso de emigrantes.
NUEVA YORK, EEUU/ Agencias
