Antisociales atracan a Lucio Vedia y se llevan Bs 407 mil

Dos antisociales, armados y abordo de una motocicleta, irrumpieron la tarde de este lunes en el domicilio del exasambleísta del Movimiento Al Socialismo (MAS), Lucio Vedia, y se llevaron 407 mil bolivianos. En el intento de impedir que se lleven el dinero resulto herido el presidente de juventudes del partido gobernante, Reynaldo Ezequiel.

Vedia cree que los atracadores lo siguieron desde el banco Económico donde cobró un cheque por el avance de una obra que está realizando.

“Salíamos con la plata y mi vehículo estaba en el parqueo dentro del banco Económico, ni siquiera afuera, entramos a mi vagoneta y ni bien llegaba a mi oficina con la plata y lo pusimos bajo el escritorio la plata, al momento que lo pongo entró un tipo con un revólver y hace dos disparos y dice ¡la plata!, ¡la plata! y como disparó me agache y dos jóvenes que estaban a fuera casi los alcanzaron con piedras y el (sujeto se) fue disparando y ahí está un joven herido”, dijo.

El herido por arma de fuego, Reynaldo Ezequiel, se identificó como el presidente de juventudes del MAS en Santa Cruz. Indicó que se encontraba en el domicilio de Vedia porque tenían una reunión de dirigentes.

“Entró el antisocial y a quema ropa disparó, traté de reducirlo, le perseguí media cuadra y me tiró cinco disparos, el último me llegó a la pierna y ya no pude hacer nada. Salió una moto de de la vuelta y se lo recogió. Estaba con la cara descubierta”, relató.

Al momento el herido es atendido en la clínica Foianini de la ciudad de Santa Cruz y la policía realiza las pesquisas para dar con el paradero de los antisociales.

Ezequiel denunció que la Policía no actuó oportunamente pues para que los uniformados lleguen hasta el lugar tuvieron que esperar una hora y media. “Pareciera que tuviéramos que ser hijos de algún ministro, de algún diputado, de algún senador para que venga y se movilice la policía”, protestó.

