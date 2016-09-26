Antisociales atracan a Lucio Vedia y se llevan Bs 407 mil

Dos antisociales, armados y abordo de una motocicleta, irrumpieron la tarde de este lunes en el domicilio del exasambleísta del Movimiento Al Socialismo (MAS), Lucio Vedia, y se llevaron 407 mil bolivianos. En el intento de impedir que se lleven el dinero resulto herido el presidente de juventudes del partido gobernante, Reynaldo Ezequiel.
Vedia cree que los atracadores lo siguieron desde el banco Económico donde cobró un cheque por el avance de una obra que está realizando.
“Salíamos con la plata y mi vehículo estaba en el parqueo dentro del banco Económico, ni siquiera afuera, entramos a mi vagoneta y ni bien llegaba a mi oficina con la plata y lo pusimos bajo el escritorio la plata, al momento que lo pongo entró un tipo con un revólver y hace dos disparos y dice ¡la plata!, ¡la plata! y como disparó me agache y dos jóvenes que estaban a fuera casi los alcanzaron con piedras y el (sujeto se) fue disparando y ahí está un joven herido”, dijo.
El herido por arma de fuego, Reynaldo Ezequiel, se identificó como el presidente de juventudes del MAS en Santa Cruz. Indicó que se encontraba en el domicilio de Vedia porque tenían una reunión de dirigentes.
“Entró el antisocial y a quema ropa disparó, traté de reducirlo, le perseguí media cuadra y me tiró cinco disparos, el último me llegó a la pierna y ya no pude hacer nada. Salió una moto de de la vuelta y se lo recogió. Estaba con la cara descubierta”, relató.
Al momento el herido es atendido en la clínica Foianini de la ciudad de Santa Cruz y la policía realiza las pesquisas para dar con el paradero de los antisociales.
Ezequiel denunció que la Policía no actuó oportunamente pues para que los uniformados lleguen hasta el lugar tuvieron que esperar una hora y media. “Pareciera que tuviéramos que ser hijos de algún ministro, de algún diputado, de algún senador para que venga y se movilice la policía”, protestó.
El herido fue trasladado a la clínica Foianini de la urbe cruceña y la institución del orden inició la investigación para dar con el paradero de los atracadores.
SANTA CRUZ/Fides
Why users still use to read news papers when in this technological globe everything is available on net?
Hello, i think that i noticed you visited my website thus i came to return the favor?.I am attempting
to in finding things to enhance my site!I suppose its adequate to use a few of your ideas!!
Awesome article.
Oh my goodness! Incredible article dude! Thank you so much, However I am encountering difficulties with your RSS.
I don’t know the reason why I can’t subscribe to it. Is there anybody getting the
same RSS issues? Anyone that knows the answer can you kindly respond?
Thanx!!
If you desire to get a good deal from this piece of writing then you have to apply such strategies to your won weblog.
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my web site thus i came to “return the favor”.I’m
attempting to find things to improve my web site!I suppose its ok to use
some of your ideas!!
Hello, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar
one and i was just wondering if you get a lot of spam responses?
If so how do you prevent it, any plugin or anything you can suggest?
I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any help is very much appreciated.
WOW just what I was searching for. Came here by searching
for best ten construction
You can certainly see your expertise in the article you write.
The sector hopes for more passionate writers such as you who aren’t
afraid to say how they believe. Always follow your heart.
I am really impressed along with your writing skills as well as with the layout
to your blog. Is that this a paid subject matter or did you modify it yourself?
Anyway stay up the excellent quality writing, it is rare to see a great blog like this one today..
Hello! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this site?
I’m getting tired of WordPress because I’ve had issues
with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform.
I would be fantastic if you could point me in the direction of a good
platform.
I’ve learn several good stuff here. Definitely value bookmarking for revisiting.
I surprise how a lot attempt you set to create any such
fantastic informative site.
Useful info. Lucky me I found your web site by chance, and I’m stunned why this coincidence did not took place earlier!
I bookmarked it.
wonderful publish, very informative. I ponder why the
other specialists of this sector don’t notice this.
You should proceed your writing. I’m confident, you’ve a
great readers’ base already!
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. I really appreciate your efforts
and I will be waiting for your further write ups thanks once
again.
Thanks in support of sharing such a fastidious idea, post is nice,
thats why i have read it entirely