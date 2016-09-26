COB plantea doble aguinaldo a quienes ganen menos de Bs. 5000

El dirigente de la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB), Javier Larico, planteó el lunes que el segundo aguinaldo se pague, desde 2017, a los trabajadores cuyo salario es menor a 5.000 bolivianos.
“Vemos que quienes deberían recibir el segundo aguinaldo deberían ser quienes ganan menos de 5 mil bolivianos, esta propuesta sería para el 2017, los que ganan más de 5 mil bolivianos compartan con sectores como los campesinos”, indicó.
El dirigente manifestó que se pedirá que se modifique el Decreto 1802, aprobado en 2013, que establece el pago del segundo aguinaldo denominado ‘Esfuerzo por Bolivia’ cuando el crecimiento anual del Producto Interno Bruto supere el 4,5%.
Larico señaló que los empresarios no tienen por qué quejarse, pues están en buenas condiciones porque cada trabajador “sabe que hay ganancias”.
El Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE) informó mediante un comunicado, que el próximo mes (octubre) presentará los datos del crecimiento del Producto Interno Bruto (PIB) del segundo trimestre de este año, con cuyo dato se conocerá si se pagará o no el segundo aguinaldo.
LA PAZ/Con datos de Unitel
