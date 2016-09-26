Fecha de publicación: Lunes 26 de septiembre de 2016 -- 19:17

Condenan a tres años de cárcel a exalcaldesa de Sucre, Aidé Nava

Aidé Nava, exalacaldesa de Sucre. (Youtube)

Aidé Nava, exalacaldesa de Sucre. (Youtube)

La exalcaldesa de Sucre, Aidé Nava, fue condenada a tres años de prisión acusada de los delitos de contratos lesivos al Estado e incumplimiento de deberes, por la firma en 2007 de un contrato con la Compañía Eléctrica Sucre Sociedad Anónima (Cessa), pero de inmediato recibió el perdón judicial por lo que no cumplirá su sentencia de prisión, informó el juez Segundo de Sentencia de Sucre Esteban Monzón.

La sentencia fue redactada el 20 de septiembre y leída la tarde del lunes ante la acusada y sus abogados. El proceso fue seguido por la Contraloría General de Estado y la Alcaldía de Sucre.

Después de la lectura de su sentencia Nava aseguro que la determinación judicial fue una “determinación política, porque la me acusan de firmar un acuerdo con Cessa en 2007 para el alumbrado público sin autorización del Concejo Municipal, cuando la firma de convenio se sigue haciendo de la misma manera y nadie los acusa”.

La exalcaldesa deberá firmar un libro en el Tribunal Departamental de Justicia cada mes, no deberá cambiar de domicilio y en caso de viaje debe notificar al juzgado.

SUCRE/Loyola – Fides

