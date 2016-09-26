Dos personas fallecen en embarrancamiento de camión en Caranavi

Un camión se embarrancó la mañana de lunes en el río Cajones antes de llegar a la ciudad de Caranavi, y dejó como saldo dos personas fallecidas y la total destrucción del vehículo, según informó, Álvaro Mores del Grupo de Rescate de Caranavi.
“Un camión cerca a las 07.30 de esta mañana se embarrancó antes de llegar a Caranavi en el río Cajones y dos personas fallecieron. El cuerpo de una mujer fue rescatado, que presumimos era la propietaria de la mercadería que transportaba el vehículo, mientras que el cuerpo chofer continúa atrapado en la cabina”, indicó el rescatista.
Sostuvo que esperan ayuda y llegada de algunas herramientas para rescatar los restos del conductor.
El vehículo solo transportaba carga, por lo que no se lamentó personas heridas a causa del accidente. La mercadería se quedó en la parte trasera del camión trato de ser rescatada por algunas personas, pero fue impedida por los rescatistas para evitar otras víctimas.
En una primera evaluación la causa del accidente del camión fue una falla mecánica en la parte de los frenos.
CARANAVI/Fides
